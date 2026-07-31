Chelsea Handler Slams Joe Rogan for Making $82 Million After 'Forbes' Names Him Highest-Paid Podcaster

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Chelsea Handler publicly criticized Joe Rogan on Instagram, slamming his massive $82 million earnings after Forbes named him the highest-paid podcaster of 2026. In her social media post, Handler questioned the value of his content relative to his payout. She wrote, “82 million to be completely uninformed and say 'whoopsie doodle,' every time he's wrong, which is FREQUENT?” The dispute was triggered by Forbes' annual financial rankings, which placed "The Joe Rogan Experience" at the top of the podcasting industry.

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Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler criticized Joe Rogan via social media after his whopping payout was revealed.

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Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler recently announced the launch of her own 'Dear Chelsea Network' with iHeartPodcast.

Meanwhile, Handler is expanding her own footprint in the medium, having recently announced the launch of her own "Dear Chelsea Network" with iHeartPodcast. Rogan officially became a podcaster on December 24, 2009, when he dropped the first episode of his long-form broadcast. He initially started the weekly show as a live video stream on Ustream with his friend and fellow comedian, Brian Redban.

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'Deep Listener Trust With Massive Scale'

Source: MEGA Joe Rogan dropped the first episode of his long-form broadcast on December 24, 2009.

The inspiration for the project came two years prior, following an appearance on Canadian comedian Tom Green's live internet talk show in 2007. Since its low-budget beginnings, the podcast has grown substantially. Initially hosted for free on YouTube and various audio networks, the show signed a massive exclusivity deal with Spotify in 2020. This partnership was renewed in early 2024 for an estimated $250 million. Rogan pulls in over 80 million downloads and views every month while recording about 15 episodes. Forbes described his show as pairing "deep listener trust with massive scale," which is seemingly what fueled Handler’s criticism of him. Critics say Rogan’s podcast serves as a major platform for right-wing conspiracy theories and inaccurate health information.

Joe Rogan's Podcast Faces Backlash

Source: MEGA Joe Rogan occasionally faces backlash for remarks made on his podcast.