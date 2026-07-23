Chelsea Handler Reveals Her Strict Family Vacation Rules After Embarrassing Experience: 'It Is Not a Free-for-All'

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Chelsea Handler revealed that she has a strict set of rules for her family vacations after going through an uncomfortable experience in the past. On Wednesday, July 22, the comedian took to her Instagram account to post a carousel of shots from her 2025 book, I'll Have What She's Having. "It's family vacation season, which means it's time to reread the rules. If you want to vacation with me, these are the rules," she captioned the post.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram Chelsea Handler relayed her strict set of rules for family vacations on Instagram.

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Chelsea Handler Revealed Her Strict Set of Rules for Family Vacation

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler said that her family needed to contribute to vacation with her.

The 51-year-old wrote that being family does not guarantee an invitation to join her on vacations. Instead, she expects everyone accompanying her to pitch in. "A contribution does not mean financial. It means: What pleasantness are you planning to bring on vacation? It is not a free-for-all," she stated. The actress insisted that another major rule for guests visiting her homes in Los Angeles, Mallorca and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, is to greet every staff member working there. While they do not need to have "long conversations" with housekeepers or delivery drivers, they "do need to acknowledge their existence out of decency and respect."

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Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram Chelsea Handler warned her family against drinking too much during their family trips.

She also stated that everyone is expected to clean up after themselves on those trips, like putting their plates in the dishwasher, refraining from consuming "copious amounts of alcohol," and waiting until everyone is served before helping themselves to another serving of food. "When I make a pitcher of margaritas, don’t finish that pitcher unless you’re willing to make another," she added. Handler even asked her younger relatives to be more engaged during family activities and limit their screen time while on the trip. "We only get those moments when we relax, and when we are present with each other," she said, before adding, "They don’t happen when someone is on their phone. Moments like this are what family is and what it must remain."

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Chelsea Handler Previously Stated That She Vacations With Adults and Kids Separately Now

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler admitted that she now travels in separate groups with her family.

The former Chelsea Lately show host admitted during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2023 that, after encountering the "shortfall of manners" that left her feeling "embarrassed and taken advantage of," as she wrote in the book, she has now changed her approach to these vacations. "I split them up, because then I can be an aunt and have fun and the kids can be real … and then the adult, I vacation with alone. So that’s my new thing," she said.

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler reminded families they are 'stuck together for life.'