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Chelsea Handler Trolls Spencer Pratt's Bid for L.A. Mayor as She Compares Him to Fellow 'White Male, Former Reality Star' Donald Trump: Watch

Photo of Chelsea Handler and Spencer Pratt
Source: @chelseahandler/@spencerpratt/Instagram

Chelsea Handler roasted mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt and said he 'should not be a legitimate political candidate.'

May 15 2026, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

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Chelsea Handler voiced her strong concerns about Spencer Pratt running for the mayor of Los Angeles — and compared him to Donald Trump in the process.

The comedian, 51, took to Instagram on Friday, May 15, to speak out against the TV personality’s recent political pursuits.

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Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Spencer Pratt is running for the mayor of Los Angeles.

“If you’re seeing this video, this is a reminder that a straight, white male, former reality star that has no previous experience in government should not be a legitimate political candidate,” Handler said as photos of Pratt flashed on the screen. “Have we learned anything yet?”

A goofy photo of Trump — who notably used to host The Apprentice — biting his bottom lip was then displayed.

“The bar is on the f------ floor, people,” she continued. “And I need you to jump over it. Okay, thank you. Have a nice day.”

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Fans and Celebs React to Chelsea Handler Dragging Spencer Pratt

Image of Chelsea Handler compared Spencer Pratt to Donald Trump, as they're both 'straight, white male, former reality stars.'
Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler compared Spencer Pratt to Donald Trump, as they're both 'straight, white male, former reality stars.'

The video received over 150,000 likes in just five hours, as celebrities agreed with her remarks.

“I love you thank you good lord,” Busy Philipps commented, while Valerie Bertinelli and Hilaria Baldwin "liked" the upload.

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Image of California governor candidate Elaine Culotti clapped back against Chelsea Handler.
Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram

California governor candidate Elaine Culotti clapped back against Chelsea Handler.

Others, however, disagreed with Handler’s sentiment.

California governor candidate Elaine Culotti wrote: “Do you actually live here, have you driven around LA lately? Do you think we need another Democratic candidate to run our beautiful city, I’m a huge fan Chelsea but come on. They burned our town down man. I would rather have Spencer than any of the people that were involved in what has gone on here. Obviously lifetime politicians are not the answer, I don’t think you have to be all knowing to figure that out. It hasn’t worked, in fact it’s cost us everything.”

Another social media user expressed: “Nothing more tone-deaf than a celebrity living behind gates and armed security telling ordinary people how to vote while families dodge naked addicts on the way to school. Your reality isn’t ours.”

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Who Has Endorsed Spencer Pratt for Mayor?

Image of Spencer Pratt announced he was running for mayor in January.
Source: @spencerpratt/Instagram

Spencer Pratt announced he was running for mayor in January.

On January 7, Pratt, 42, officially announced he was running for mayor with a photo of himself signing paperwork.

“Yes, it’s official. Papers are filed and campaign is open: mayorpratt.com,” he captioned his post.

Several celebrities endorsed him in the comments section.

“YOU HAVE MY VOTE!!! And every person I know. LEGEND,” Brody Jenner wrote.

“You have my vote,” Nick Viall agreed.

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Image of Spencer Pratt previously starred on 'The Hills.'
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt previously starred on 'The Hills.'

Trump's special presidential envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, also endorsed the reality star.

"I endorse @spencerpratt for Mayor of Los Angeles and will help raise money for him. Transparency is what we need. Spencer has the passion and the drive to make positive change for Los Angeles," Grenell wrote on X.

The election takes place on June 2. If no candidate receives the majority of the vote, the top two candidates will proceed to a separate election on November 3.

The Hills alum was inspired to run for office after he lost his house in the 2025 California wildfires, as many were unhappy with the way the tragedy was handled.

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