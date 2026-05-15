Politics Chelsea Handler Trolls Spencer Pratt's Bid for L.A. Mayor as She Compares Him to Fellow 'White Male, Former Reality Star' Donald Trump: Watch Source: @chelseahandler/@spencerpratt/Instagram Chelsea Handler roasted mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt and said he 'should not be a legitimate political candidate.' Stacey Sanderson May 15 2026, Published 6:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler voiced her strong concerns about Spencer Pratt running for the mayor of Los Angeles — and compared him to Donald Trump in the process. The comedian, 51, took to Instagram on Friday, May 15, to speak out against the TV personality’s recent political pursuits.

Article continues below advertisement

“If you’re seeing this video, this is a reminder that a straight, white male, former reality star that has no previous experience in government should not be a legitimate political candidate,” Handler said as photos of Pratt flashed on the screen. “Have we learned anything yet?” A goofy photo of Trump — who notably used to host The Apprentice — biting his bottom lip was then displayed. “The bar is on the f------ floor, people,” she continued. “And I need you to jump over it. Okay, thank you. Have a nice day.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fans and Celebs React to Chelsea Handler Dragging Spencer Pratt

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram Chelsea Handler compared Spencer Pratt to Donald Trump, as they're both 'straight, white male, former reality stars.'

The video received over 150,000 likes in just five hours, as celebrities agreed with her remarks. “I love you thank you good lord,” Busy Philipps commented, while Valerie Bertinelli and Hilaria Baldwin "liked" the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram California governor candidate Elaine Culotti clapped back against Chelsea Handler.

Others, however, disagreed with Handler’s sentiment. California governor candidate Elaine Culotti wrote: “Do you actually live here, have you driven around LA lately? Do you think we need another Democratic candidate to run our beautiful city, I’m a huge fan Chelsea but come on. They burned our town down man. I would rather have Spencer than any of the people that were involved in what has gone on here. Obviously lifetime politicians are not the answer, I don’t think you have to be all knowing to figure that out. It hasn’t worked, in fact it’s cost us everything.” Another social media user expressed: “Nothing more tone-deaf than a celebrity living behind gates and armed security telling ordinary people how to vote while families dodge naked addicts on the way to school. Your reality isn’t ours.”

Article continues below advertisement

Who Has Endorsed Spencer Pratt for Mayor?

Source: @spencerpratt/Instagram Spencer Pratt announced he was running for mayor in January.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt previously starred on 'The Hills.'