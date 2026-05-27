Chelsea Handler, 51, Wants Nothing More Than a 'Good Sexy Affair' as Comedian Ditches 'Long-Term' Relationships in Steamy Confession

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Chelsea Handler got candid about dating, revealing she prefers casual flings over serious relationships. "I am not a long-term person," Handler, 51, admitted during the Tuesday, May 26, appearance on the "Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari" podcast. "I just am not interested in anything that comes after the six-month mark. I’m not interested in dealing with your family or issues."

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Chelsea Handler Would Rather Have Steamy Affair Over Long-Term Relationships

Source: 'Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari' Podcast/YouTube Chelsea Handler isn't interested in 'being part of a unit' when it comes to relationships.

She confessed she may not have this mindset forever, but added, "I'm not in a place in my life where I wanna take on another person." "I don't want to be part of a unit," she continued. "I want to have a good s--- affair." Handler, who is known to be open about her love life, emphasized her focus was "having s-- and looking her best." When asked if she was currently getting physical, the comedian responded, “Not in this moment, but I’m having s--, yes.”

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Source: 'Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari' Podcast/YouTube Chelsea Handler spoke with Kristin Cavallari during an appearance on the latter's podcast.

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It Goes Down in the DMs for Chelsea Handler

Source: 'Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari' Podcast/YouTube Chelsea Handler said she often responds to her direct messages on social media.

The Fun Size actress confessed many of her romantic encounters have come through her social media DMs, though she noted she typically only responds to men with whom she already has some familiarity. Handler also gave rare insight into her most recent relationship with a much younger man. "The last guy I was dating, I met him in Vegas at a blackjack table. That was a really fun, like, adventure," she explained. "We had a great five, six months together."

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Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler revealed her last relationship with a much younger man ended amicably.

Though the relationship reached its course, it ended amicably, and the pair remain friends. "Maybe I’ll see him again, maybe we’ll fool around again," she joked. Host Kristin Cavallari noted the relationship seemed serious, as Handler went "public" with him by sharing photos of them together.

Chelsea Handler Described Her Ideal Partner

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler confessed that she's not shy about sharing photos of her romantic conquests.