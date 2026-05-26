Chelsea Handler Drags 'Cheap' Bobby Flay for Being One of Her Worst Celebrity Dates: 'It Was Not a Match'

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Chelsea Handler and Bobby Flay Flirted Before They Went Out

Source: mega Chelsea Handler named Bobby Flay when asked to share a 'bad' date story.

Handler, 51, revealed someone once got her and Flay, 61, in touch, and the two started "talking on the phone [and] flirting a little bit." At the time, she was staying at a hotel with some friends, and since the chef "knew the hotel well... he was like, ‘Let me order your food for you. I love that hotel.'" However, when the food arrived, so did the check, and the comic had to pay for everything the Beat Bobby Flay star ordered.

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'It Was Not a Match'

Source: mega The chef ordered Chelsea Handler and her friends room service but made the comedian pay the bill.

"And I’m like, ‘What?' And then somebody was like, ‘Oh yeah. He’s really cheap,’" Handler recalled. "And I was like, ‘Oh, I hate cheap.'" "If you’re penurious, I’m not interested in you. I’m generous and I like people to be generous with their money," she explained. Handler wound up giving him a second chance and the two went out in-person, but "it was not a match. It was just like, messy," she said. Handler is currently single but recently raved over a romance she had with a younger guy.

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Bobby Flay Once Took Kristin Cavallari Out to Dinner

Source: lets be honest podcast/youtube Kristin Cavallari initially shut down Bobby Flat when he invited her to get dinner in Nashville, Tenn.

Funny enough, Cavallari, 39, had her own experience with the father-of-one, which they discussed when he appeared on her podcast in 2024. "I DMed you and I said to you … ‘I’m going to be in Nashville for one night, can I take you to dinner?' And you literally said something to me like, ‘I’m already dating somebody,’" he recalled, to which the reality star replied, "Or I was like, ‘I’m over dating right now.’ I was burnt out on dating or something.”

The Pair Had 'the Best Time'

Source: lets be honest podcast/youtube The reality star admitted she assumed Bobby Flay was asking her out in a romantic way when she first declined.