Chelsea Handler Wants 'Lovers All Around the World' Instead of a Husband: 'This Prince Charming Nonsense We’re Sold Is So Silly'

Photo of Chelsea Handler
Source: mega

Chelsea Handler declared she's 'not the marrying kind.'

By:

Feb. 19 2025, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Chelsea Handler has never dreamed of the white picket fence life.

In a new interview, the comedian got candid on love and dating, revealing that over the years, she's come to "understand the kind of dater" she is.

Source: mega

Chelsea Handler confessed she's 'not the marrying kind' and wants to have multiple 'love stories.'

"This is what I am: I want lovers all around the world," declared the blonde beauty, who turns 50 on Tuesday, February 25. "I’m not a liar. I will be very honest and upfront with anyone I’m dating that you may not be the only one, and if you need to know, I’ll let you know, but hopefully you don’t need to ask any further questions."

"I’m not the marrying kind," she confessed. "I am not looking for children. I just want to have lots of love stories."

Source: mega

The comedian said she's never felt the desire to get married.

"I’m glad I know that about myself because I think so many women are starting to be more open about [the fact that] this Prince Charming nonsense we’re sold is so silly," Handler insisted.

The star explained she enjoys her alone time and called herself "an independent woman," as she doesn't "thrive with dependency."

"Women are really actualizing this now: 'Wait a second, I have value that doesn’t involve a child [or] a man. And I don’t need any of that to succeed, to be happy, to have freedom,' which is something we don’t talk about enough until [that freedom is] threatened," the former late-night talk show host explained.

While some women's opinions may change over time, Handler said she's felt this way since she was "a little girl."

"I just wanted to grow up and be free to express myself," the author spilled, noting she loves things like having three homes and no boss to report to.

Source: mega

The star said her life is complete thanks to her 'family, friends and dogs.'

"My life is filled with dogs, with friends and with family," the Chelsea Lately alum continued. "I want everyone to know their value. Find out your purpose and go after it. This is the only chance you have."

Nonetheless, Handler has had a few public romances over the years, most recently dating comedian Jo Koy, 53, from 2021 to 2022 after years of being just friends.

Source: mega

Handler's last public romance was with fellow comedian Jo Koy.

In a separate interview, Handler opened up on why she ended things in the summer of 2022.

"I felt like it was a decision between having a relationship and being full-on or choosing myself and my sanity — sanity is an overstatement — but I would have compromised my own value system," she shared. "What I thought was a mature healthy relationship and what he thought was a mature healthy relationship were two different things."

Us Weekly spoke to Handler about dating.

