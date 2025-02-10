Chelsea Handler Felt She 'Had No Choice' But to Break Up With Ex Jo Koy Due to His 'Outdated' Views: 'I Would Have Compromised My Value System'

Handler also said Koy came into her life romantically at a time when she "needed to be reminded" of her "strength and power" and he "reinstalled" that in her.

"The biggest takeaway from that relationship was A, that I was able to be in love in a vulnerable, mature, healthy way and that when I realized it wasn’t going to work out, I was able to end it in a healthy, mature way and not divulge all of the stuff and the ugliness that may have happened in between because I didn’t want to focus on that," she revealed.

"I didn’t for one second doubt any of my decision-making," added Handler.