'I Have to Man Up': Cher Admits She's Working on a Memoir Again After 'Chickening Out'

Fortunately, Cher was lucky enough to have some talented singers, including Stevie Wonder, join in on one of the tunes.

"I was really nervous. I was so nervous. I didn't realize my assistant was videoing the whole conversation. But I called and I was like, 'Stevie, it's me. And I've done 'What Christmas Means to Me.' But there are parts of it that I just can't do. And I've tried it, and I'm not good. I need you to come and do it,'" she told NPR of how she got Wonder to sign on.

I said, 'I'm sending it to you. So if you think it's OK, will you do these parts?' And so he said, 'Yeah.' In the middle of the conversation, he said, 'Cher, is this my song?' and I went, 'Well, I wouldn't be asking you to sing somebody else's song.' And so then at the very minute he said, 'Do you want me to play harmonica?' And it was like the sky just opened up."