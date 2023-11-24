'I Have to Man Up': Cher Admits She's Working on a Memoir Again After 'Chickening Out'
Cher is finally ready to spill the tea about her life!
In a guest spot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the musician admitted she is working on a memoir after "chickening out."
“I didn’t put in some things that needed to be put in. And they’re not comfortable, but they need to be put in so I have to go back and man up," the 77-year-old confessed, adding that the title of the book is not set in stone just yet.
“I’ve lived too long and done too much and so it’s like it should be the encyclopedia,” the "Believe" songstress continued.
Cher also discussed her latest project, her first Christmas album, Christmas, which she originally wasn't sure she wanted to record.
“Because I couldn’t, this sounds so stupid, because I couldn’t find myself, I couldn’t see myself in a Christmas album,” Cher said.
Fortunately, Cher was lucky enough to have some talented singers, including Stevie Wonder, join in on one of the tunes.
"I was really nervous. I was so nervous. I didn't realize my assistant was videoing the whole conversation. But I called and I was like, 'Stevie, it's me. And I've done 'What Christmas Means to Me.' But there are parts of it that I just can't do. And I've tried it, and I'm not good. I need you to come and do it,'" she told NPR of how she got Wonder to sign on.
I said, 'I'm sending it to you. So if you think it's OK, will you do these parts?' And so he said, 'Yeah.' In the middle of the conversation, he said, 'Cher, is this my song?' and I went, 'Well, I wouldn't be asking you to sing somebody else's song.' And so then at the very minute he said, 'Do you want me to play harmonica?' And it was like the sky just opened up."
Though Cher admitted she still has stage fright, she gushed about her epic career.
"It's free. It's freedom. My favorite thing in the world is to stand on stage in rehearsal and just feel the music coming out of me, because I'm not a big person, but I have a big voice, and it feels really good," she shared.