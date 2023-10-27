Cher Admits She's Not a Fan of Her Own Music Because of Her 'Weird' Voice
What's Cher's problem with Cher?
In a recent interview, published on Thursday, October 26, the Grammy winner revealed that she does not enjoy listening to her own music.
“I’m not a Cher fan, but I like doing it,” she stated. “I just never liked my voice that much. If I had my choice, I probably would have another one, but I didn’t get my choice. I got my mother’s voice.”
The Goddess of Pop described her unusual tone of voice as “weird.”
“It doesn’t sound like a man, it doesn’t sound like a woman. I’m somewhere more in-between,” she explained.
The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star continued to critique her singing, noting that she has “this strange style.”
“I do what you do when you can’t hold a note: I don’t pronounce my Rs. I guess some consonants are hard to sing, so I just gotta leave them open,” she said.
Although the 77-year-old has had a career full of chart-toppers, she divulged that she has often not been happy about how her records have turned out.
“I’ve made so many albums, and some of the ones I thought were as good as I could like an album of mine weren’t hits. And then other ones that I was not that excited about [were],” the star spilled.
Despite her attitude toward her past works, the legendary hitmaker admitted she enjoys her latest album, Christmas, which she recorded with her 37-year-old boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.
“I like this album,” she shared of the project that released October 20. “When I listen to it, I think this worked out. It wasn’t planned out, but it worked out.”
As OK! previously reported, amid the recent record release, Cher has spilled details about her relationship with Edwards in interviews.
While speaking with Extra, she discussed how their large age gap affects their romance.
"Sometimes I'm talking to him, and he has no idea who I'm talking about… The other day, I said, 'Do you know who, I don't know, Clark Gable, [is]?' Somebody said, 'Yes, of course,' but most of my references… He'll look at me and go, 'I wasn't born yet,'" Cher confessed.
"I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together," she gushed.
"We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He's a got a great sense of humor, he's got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other," Cher raved, noting that Edwards is "more obviously shy" and "reserved" than she is.
Paper Magazine interviewed Cher.