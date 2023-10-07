OK Magazine
'She Can’t Quit Him': Cher 'Really Likes' Alexander 'AE' Edwards Despite Brief Split

By:

Oct. 7 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

After a brief split, Cher, 77, and her boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards, 37, are back together "After All."

The couple recently rekindled their relationship after calling it quits in the spring, though a source revealed they always left room for a reconciliation and kept in touch "sporadically" following their breakup.

cher really likes alexander edwards brief split
Source: MEGA

Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards are back together after a four-month break.

"Cher just can’t quit him," the insider admitted to a news publication, noting, "she really likes him."

Whether haters continue to troll the "Believe" singer's 40-year age gap with Edwards or call out the music executive's previous alleged patterns of infidelity, Cher "doesn't care what anybody" has to say.

"AE treats her well and they’re having fun together," the confidante concluded.

Cher and Edwards confirmed their romance was back on after they were spotted holding hands during a double date with J Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday, September 15, as OK! previously reported.

cher really likes alexander edwards brief split
Source: MEGA

The couple was recently spotted holding hands during Paris Fashion Week.

Tyga, a close friend of Edwards, also tagged along for the intimate outing.

The lovebirds weren't shy in front of the cameras, as they clearly didn't care who was watching.

Edwards even acted like a gentleman for his girlfriend, opening the door of an SUV waiting for them outside of the dining establishment before joining the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer in the back seat and engaging in playful conversation.

Cher and her beau proved they were still going strong when they were seen cozied up with one another at Paris Fashion Week.

cher really likes alexander edwards brief split
Source: @cher/X

Cher has previously admitted she doesn't care about their 40-year age gap.

On Wednesday, September 27, Cher and Edwards were caught holding hands once again — this time leaving Costes restaurant in France after an intimate outing at Balmain's show earlier in the day.

The duo's rekindled relationship comes after Edwards was accused of "using her" for clout prior to their four-month break.

"It’s pretty clear to her now AE was probably just using her all along to raise his profile," an insider spilled less than two weeks after news broke on Monday, May 1, that the couple had called it quits "a couple weeks prior."

The confidante even claimed Edwards was "rubbing salt in the wounds by mouthing off and telling everyone they were never engaged in the first place," in reference to rumors the music mogul popped the question after gifting Cher a massive diamond ring during Christmas time last year.

cher really likes alexander edwards brief split
Source: MEGA

The lovebirds sparked engagement rumors after Alexander 'AE' Edwards bought Cher a massive diamond ring for Christmas.

Fans were convinced Edwards had gotten down on one knee after Cher uploaded a picture to social media of a huge rock on her finger, crediting the present to her man.

"THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.," Cher wrote at the time without clarifying if it was an engagement ring, however, the source confirming their brief split had claimed there were never talks of marriage.

Source: OK!

Star spoke to a source about Cher getting back together with Edwards.

