All Loved Up! Cher Looks Smitten Cuddling Up To Young Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards During Date Night

The rendezvous comes as Cher sparked engagement rumors after giving followers a glimpse into the couple's New Year's Eve celebrations, where she showed off the huge rock the music producer gifted her. Despite not confirming if she would be walking down the aisle anytime soon, the Mermaids actress has tirelessly defended their May-December romance.

"Well, on paper, it's kind of ridiculous, but in real life, we get along great and he's fabulous. I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve, but he's very kind, he's very smart, he's very talented and he's really funny. I think he's quite handsome," the "Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves" vocalist told Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.