Cher Isn't Surprised Her Romance With A.E. Edwards Gets Attention: 'It's Fun to Be Interested in Someone Else's Love Life!'
Cher is far from shocked when her May-December romance with Alexander "A.E." Edwards stirs gossip.
The "Believe" singer, 77, and the producer, 37, were first linked in November 2022, and according to Cher, they are still going strong after around one year of dating.
"Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man," she gushed to a news outlet on why she isn't surprised their relationship regularly makes headlines. "Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!"
The Grammy Award winner revealed that their relationship began after they met briefly at Paris Fashion Week and a friend of theirs made the bold decision to give A.E. her phone number.
"It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number," Cher confessed. "I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So, I did what I said not to do!"
The mother-of-two — who shares Chaz Bono, 54, with late husband Sonny Bono, and Elijah Blue Allman, 47, with late ex Gregg Allamn — changed her mind about the 37-year-old because he was "just so special" — even though she's not normally a fan of those words!
"I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I’m special, so I can say that he’s special," she joked to the outlet.
"No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun," she explained of her feelings for A.E. "What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time."
"If you have happiness, you can’t think about how long it’s going to last," she added. "You have to think about ‘How does it feel?’ and live in the moment."
Cher not only has a private relationship with A.E., she also has a professional one.
"He's a great producer. I let him do 'Drop Top Sleigh'," she continued, referring to a single from her new holiday album. "That's a hard thing to do when you are in love with someone and then you say, 'OK, here, take this record and do what you want with it.' But I had faith. And I was so thrilled."
