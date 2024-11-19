Home > News > Cher NEWS Cher Drops F-Bomb Live on 'Today' After Hoda Kotb Eggs Her On: 'We'll Bleep It' Source: NBC Cher swore while talking to Hoda Kotb on the 'Today' show on Tuesday, November 19.

Cher didn't seem to mind after she cursed loud on live TV! While chatting on the Tuesday, November 19, episode of the Today show alongside Hoda Kotb, the pop star, 78, was sharing details about why she wrote Cher: The Memoir: Part One.

Source: NBC Cher spoke with Hoda Kotb during the Tuesday, November 19, episode of the 'Today' show.

Cher revealed she reached out to Lucille Ball for advice when dealing with the hardships of her relationship with her late ex, Sonny Bono. The 60-year-old host asked what the I Love Lucy star told her, to which Cher replied, "I can't say it on TV." "We’ll bleep it," Kotb quipped.

Source: NBC Hoda Kotb wanted Cher to say the advice Lucille Ball gave to her when she was married to Sonny Bono.

The "Believe" songstress said she reached out to Ball since she had gone through similar issues with her ex and costar, Desi Arnaz. “So, she said, ‘F--- it, you’re the one with the talent,’” Cher said as Kotb let out a gasp.

“Ok, we didn’t have the seven second [delay], but we will for the next feed,” the journalist said while cracking up. “Well, you said I could!” Cher said, to which Kotb replied, “I should have bleeped it myself.”

Source: NBC Cher swore on live TV.

Of course, people thought the blunder was hilarious, with many taking to social media to share their reactions. One person wrote, “Cher just F-bombed live on the @TODAYshow 🤣🤣🤣 That was totally Hoda’s fault. She said they’d bleep it. 😂," while another said, "Cher just dropped the F bomb on the @TODAYshow. That might cheer you up!" A third person added, "My two little ones just got to learn a new word today while getting ready for school. Thanks Cher and Today show for allowing the F bomb!"

.@Cher dropping an F bomb on ⁦@TODAYshow⁩ (what Lucille Ball told her when she was leaving Sonny) is so much better than ring kissers on Morning No. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/Z2PkzAnQek — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) November 19, 2024

Kotb later explained why she let Cher go on and on while on Today with Hoda and Jenna. “I meant, like, bleep like right in the moment – I didn’t mean say it,” the TV star noted.