Cher Drops F-Bomb Live on 'Today' After Hoda Kotb Eggs Her On: 'We'll Bleep It'
Cher didn't seem to mind after she cursed loud on live TV!
While chatting on the Tuesday, November 19, episode of the Today show alongside Hoda Kotb, the pop star, 78, was sharing details about why she wrote Cher: The Memoir: Part One.
Cher revealed she reached out to Lucille Ball for advice when dealing with the hardships of her relationship with her late ex, Sonny Bono.
The 60-year-old host asked what the I Love Lucy star told her, to which Cher replied, "I can't say it on TV."
"We’ll bleep it," Kotb quipped.
The "Believe" songstress said she reached out to Ball since she had gone through similar issues with her ex and costar, Desi Arnaz. “So, she said, ‘F--- it, you’re the one with the talent,’” Cher said as Kotb let out a gasp.
“Ok, we didn’t have the seven second [delay], but we will for the next feed,” the journalist said while cracking up.
“Well, you said I could!” Cher said, to which Kotb replied, “I should have bleeped it myself.”
- Joy Behar Kept a Diary About Rosie O'Donnell's Time on 'The View,' Producer Insists Fans 'Would Go Crazy' If She Published the Journal
- Barbara Walters Made Joy Behar Stop Mocking Monica Lewinsky on 'The View' So She Could 'Book Her'
- Sympathy For Matt Lauer, Taking Shots At Prince Harry & More Revelations From Katie Couric's Fiery New Tell-All
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Of course, people thought the blunder was hilarious, with many taking to social media to share their reactions. One person wrote, “Cher just F-bombed live on the @TODAYshow 🤣🤣🤣 That was totally Hoda’s fault. She said they’d bleep it. 😂," while another said, "Cher just dropped the F bomb on the @TODAYshow. That might cheer you up!"
A third person added, "My two little ones just got to learn a new word today while getting ready for school. Thanks Cher and Today show for allowing the F bomb!"
Kotb later explained why she let Cher go on and on while on Today with Hoda and Jenna.
“I meant, like, bleep like right in the moment – I didn’t mean say it,” the TV star noted.
“Oh, you wanted her to bleep it. I didn’t understand that," Jenna Bush Hager added.
Elsewhere in the conversation, Cher got candid about her past with her ex-husband, whom she was married to from 1964 to 1975.
Cher claimed he was controlling of her personal and financial affairs.
“He left me with a car and clothes,” she told Kotb, adding that if he were still alive, she'd ask him: “What was the moment you thought it would be all right to take all my money?”