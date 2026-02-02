Cher Makes Major Mistake During 2026 Grammys When Announcing Record of the Year

Article continues below advertisement

Cher had an unexpected onstage slip during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards — and the moment quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about highlights. The music icon stepped onstage to announce the winner of Record of the Year, but things didn’t go exactly as planned. Instead of calling out Kendrick Lamar’s name, Cher initially announced Luther Vandross as the winner.

Source: CBS/Paramount Cher appeared at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Earlier in the evening, Cher delivered an emotional speech before the awards were announced. “I kind of thought I had it made. It didn't occur to me how rough my career was going to be and my life was going to be,” she told the crowd. “I'm not saying. ‘Oh, poor me’... but I really was on the top or the bottom; I was either a loser or winning an Oscar,” she continued. “The only thing I really want you to take away with you... never give up on your dreams, no matter what happens.”

The Grammys marked a memorable night for Cher, who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Throughout her career, she has won two Grammy Awards, including Best Dance Recording for "Believe" in 2000, and has received seven nominations overall.

After finishing her speech, Cher attempted to exit the stage before announcing the nominees for Record of the Year. "I guess I'm supposed to walk off the stage now," she said, prompting host Trevor Noah to step in. "Before you go Cher, could I get you to announce the nominees? I could do it, but it's not the same. I don't have the track record,” Noah joked.

Source: CBS/Paramount Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'Luther' was named record of the year.

"And the Grammy goes to…" she said from the stage during the February 1 ceremony, pausing as the audience waited. Moments later, she realized she hadn’t opened the envelope, adding, "They told me it was going to be on a prompter!" "Oh, the Grammy goes to Luther Vandross!" Cher then said. As applause filled the room, Cher quickly caught herself and corrected the mix-up, adding, "No, Kendrick Lamar."

Source: MEGA The song honors Luther Vandross’ legacy.

Lamar ultimately took home the award for his song “Luther,” which features SZA. The track samples Vandross’ 1982 duet of "If This World Were Mine" with Cheryl Lynn, creating a meaningful bridge between classic soul and modern hip-hop. Lamar, SZA and their team headed to the stage, where producer Sounwave spoke first. "First and foremost, let's give a shout out to the late, great Luther Vandross," Sounwave said. Lamar appeared unfazed by the moment and embraced the confusion with humor as he walked onstage, saying, "This is what music is about."

Source: MEGA Kendrick Lamar won for his song 'Luther.'