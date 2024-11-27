The End: Cher, 78, Reveals Her Next Album Will Be Her Last as She Confirms Retirement During London Concert
Cher will soon be taking her final bow.
While performing at the Lyceum Theatre in London on Tuesday, November 26, the “Believe” singer, 78, revealed her 60-year career will be coming to an end.
During her performance, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star gushed about how excited she is to release her next record, which she said will "probably be my last album."
The actress noted the project is full of "great" songs before joking about her age.
"I'm older than dirt now, OK? I'm the oldest person I meet in almost every room unless I'm in an old folks' home," she quipped.
The “If I Could Turn Back Time” artist — who has been dating much younger Alexander “AE” Edwards, 38, since 2022 — told her audience that women need to "get over" themselves when it comes to aging, though the brunette beauty admitted how much she would love to be 60 again.
Despite her age, Cher added that she still prefers to be a part of a younger crowd.
"I like young people because a lot of my friends don't want to have that much fun," she stated. "They can just go off and be old fogies."
Cher’s speech came as she has been touring to promote her book, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, released on November 19.
As OK! previously reported, recounted her first sexual experience at just 14 years old in the tome.
"I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge s-- with him. I had never wanted to. Otherwise, I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked," she penned in her book. "But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him."
Cher explained the incident began when her then-boyfriend began acting out of the norm.
"[He] was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he'd treat me like an embarrassing kid," she recalled.
After the hookup concluded, Cher found the strength to sick up stuck up for herself.
"When what turned out to be a massively overrated experience came to an end, I asked him, 'Is that it? Are we finished?' Then I told him to go home and never come back," she shared. "I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he'd made me feel."
Cher spilled that she never spoke to the boy again despite his efforts.
"My mother warned me that the minute I lost my virginity she'd know because she'd see it in my eyes, so after the romp with the Italian, I ran to the mirror to check," she wrote. "I half expected to see the word s-- flashing in fluorescent letters across my forehead, but I couldn't spot anything different, and she didn't either.”
The Sun reported on Cher’s remarks about retiring.