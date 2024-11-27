The End: Cher, 78, Reveals Her Next Album Will Be Her Last as She Confirms Retirement During London Concert

Cher said, 'I'm the oldest person I meet in almost every room.'

While performing at the Lyceum Theatre in London on Tuesday, November 26, the “Believe” singer, 78 , revealed her 60-year career will be coming to an end.

Cher announced her retirement while performing at the Lyceum Theatre in London.

During her performance, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star gushed about how excited she is to release her next record, which she said will "probably be my last album."

The actress noted the project is full of "great" songs before joking about her age.