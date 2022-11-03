Cher, 76, Holds Hands With 36-Year-Old Rumored New Flame Alexander Edwards On Romantic Night Out

It seems pop legend Cher really does believe in life after love!

On Wednesday, November 2, the “I Got You Babe” icon was spotted looking loved up with her alleged new flame, much-younger music producer Alexander Edwards, during a night out at West Hollywood hotspot, Craig’s, where they were later joined by rapper Tyga.

Waking hand-in-hand amid their mid-week outing to the star-studded SoCal locale, the pair kept it chic and sleek in matching monochrome outfits.