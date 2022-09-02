Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence Have Finally Reached A 'Written Agreement' Days After Viral Cheating TikTok

Burke filed for divorce in February after almost three years of marriage. The model listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” the television host wrote via Instagram on February 24. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”