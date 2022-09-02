Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence Have Finally Reached A 'Written Agreement' Days After Viral Cheating TikTok
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence's bitter divorce proceedings are coming to an end.
It was revealed in court documents that the professional dancer, 38, and her ex, 42, reached a settlement. Burke's attorney explained the divorce was uncontested, and both the Dancing with the Stars alum and her spouse “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership, including support.”
Documents also reveal that the former couple signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married.
Even though child support isn't a concern for the old flames — they never had children — their new filing stated that spousal support should be ordered according to their agreement. It's unclear which party would receive it, but Lawrence wanted neither of them to be granted support.
Burke filed for divorce in February after almost three years of marriage. The model listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.
“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” the television host wrote via Instagram on February 24. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”
Since announcing the end of her relationship, speculation swirled on the reasoning behind their split. In a recent TikTok video, Burke opened up about a cheating incident that occurred, but the author never revealed who she was discussing.
“When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes,” Burke wrote over a video of herself while Adele's "When We Were Young" played in the background. The caption alongside the clip read: “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye, forever.”
