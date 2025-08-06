NEWS Cheryl Burke Reveals Why Her Face Has 'Changed' as She Denies Ozempic and Plastic Surgery Accusations Source: mega Cheryl Burke insisted her new look is not from plastic surgery or Ozempic. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 6 2025, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Burke is fed up with people continuing to dissect her appearance. After years of plastic surgery accusations and dealing with weight fluctuations, the dancer declared she's "never gone under the knife to get anything done."

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Burke Denies Getting Cosmetic Work

Source: mega Cheryl Burke swore she's never had plastic surgery or taken weight-loss drug Ozempic.

"I am not a liar," she stated in a new interview. "There’s been no nips, tucks, Ozempic, nothing like that. To be called a liar obviously doesn’t feel good, but I also know my truth. I’m learning to feel comfortable in my skin, my actual skin I was born with. This is who I am and I feel great that I don’t have layers of makeup on; this is just for me." "Now, who knows? Maybe in my chapter three, I may want to start tanning again and put on tons of makeup, but I’m in this era of my life, and if you don’t accept me, unfollow me," the Dancing With the Stars alum said.

Article continues below advertisement

'My Hormones Are Changing'

Source: mega The dancer said her face has changed due to hormonal shifts and perimenopause.

The star's face over the past several months was what sparked the recent whispers, to which she previously said, "My face has changed because I’ve changed." "Being 41 is a change. My career, relationship status and where I live have changed. Those are huge changes; and you can either fight it or you can embrace it; but if you fight it, it’s going to delay the process," she explained in the new interview. "I’m definitely going through perimenopause and boy, are my hormones changing, and it’s OK." "I changed my eating habits," she added. "I stopped eating past 7 p.m. and it changed my whole body. It wasn’t so much about a number on the scale as it was about how I feel."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Burke acknowledged that it's mostly women who pick apart her looks. "There's been an issue of women not necessarily being supportive of other women," she spilled. "It’s triggering, whether it’s your own insecurity, it’s so much easier to get catty with each other; there’s feelings that come up. I’ve never lashed out on social media, but there’s feelings of jealousy or envy."

Source: mega The star feels people pick apart her appearance out of insecurity and jealousy.