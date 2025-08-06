or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Cheryl Burke
OK LogoNEWS

Cheryl Burke Reveals Why Her Face Has 'Changed' as She Denies Ozempic and Plastic Surgery Accusations

Two photos of Cheryl Burke
Source: mega

Cheryl Burke insisted her new look is not from plastic surgery or Ozempic.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 6 2025, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Burke is fed up with people continuing to dissect her appearance.

After years of plastic surgery accusations and dealing with weight fluctuations, the dancer declared she's "never gone under the knife to get anything done."

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Burke Denies Getting Cosmetic Work

Photo of Cheryl Burke swore she's never had plastic surgery or taken weight-loss drug Ozempic.
Source: mega

Cheryl Burke swore she's never had plastic surgery or taken weight-loss drug Ozempic.

"I am not a liar," she stated in a new interview. "There’s been no nips, tucks, Ozempic, nothing like that. To be called a liar obviously doesn’t feel good, but I also know my truth. I’m learning to feel comfortable in my skin, my actual skin I was born with. This is who I am and I feel great that I don’t have layers of makeup on; this is just for me."

"Now, who knows? Maybe in my chapter three, I may want to start tanning again and put on tons of makeup, but I’m in this era of my life, and if you don’t accept me, unfollow me," the Dancing With the Stars alum said.

Article continues below advertisement

'My Hormones Are Changing'

Photo of the dancer said her face has changed due to hormonal shifts and perimenopause.
Source: mega

The dancer said her face has changed due to hormonal shifts and perimenopause.

The star's face over the past several months was what sparked the recent whispers, to which she previously said, "My face has changed because I’ve changed."

"Being 41 is a change. My career, relationship status and where I live have changed. Those are huge changes; and you can either fight it or you can embrace it; but if you fight it, it’s going to delay the process," she explained in the new interview. "I’m definitely going through perimenopause and boy, are my hormones changing, and it’s OK."

"I changed my eating habits," she added. "I stopped eating past 7 p.m. and it changed my whole body. It wasn’t so much about a number on the scale as it was about how I feel."

MORE ON:
Cheryl Burke

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Burke acknowledged that it's mostly women who pick apart her looks.

"There's been an issue of women not necessarily being supportive of other women," she spilled. "It’s triggering, whether it’s your own insecurity, it’s so much easier to get catty with each other; there’s feelings that come up. I’ve never lashed out on social media, but there’s feelings of jealousy or envy."

Image of the star feels people pick apart her appearance out of insecurity and jealousy.
Source: mega

The star feels people pick apart her appearance out of insecurity and jealousy.

"What’s sad is the compassion has been lost, and giving each other grace. There’s a lot more work that needs to be done," the podcast host noted. "I could have easily taken a backseat, been silent about this, which I was for a few weeks, but I have a platform for a reason. I’m going to use my voice. It’s more about the next generation; we don’t want this to continue."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.