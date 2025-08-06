Cheryl Burke Reveals Why Her Face Has 'Changed' as She Denies Ozempic and Plastic Surgery Accusations
Cheryl Burke is fed up with people continuing to dissect her appearance.
After years of plastic surgery accusations and dealing with weight fluctuations, the dancer declared she's "never gone under the knife to get anything done."
Cheryl Burke Denies Getting Cosmetic Work
"I am not a liar," she stated in a new interview. "There’s been no nips, tucks, Ozempic, nothing like that. To be called a liar obviously doesn’t feel good, but I also know my truth. I’m learning to feel comfortable in my skin, my actual skin I was born with. This is who I am and I feel great that I don’t have layers of makeup on; this is just for me."
"Now, who knows? Maybe in my chapter three, I may want to start tanning again and put on tons of makeup, but I’m in this era of my life, and if you don’t accept me, unfollow me," the Dancing With the Stars alum said.
'My Hormones Are Changing'
The star's face over the past several months was what sparked the recent whispers, to which she previously said, "My face has changed because I’ve changed."
"Being 41 is a change. My career, relationship status and where I live have changed. Those are huge changes; and you can either fight it or you can embrace it; but if you fight it, it’s going to delay the process," she explained in the new interview. "I’m definitely going through perimenopause and boy, are my hormones changing, and it’s OK."
"I changed my eating habits," she added. "I stopped eating past 7 p.m. and it changed my whole body. It wasn’t so much about a number on the scale as it was about how I feel."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Burke acknowledged that it's mostly women who pick apart her looks.
"There's been an issue of women not necessarily being supportive of other women," she spilled. "It’s triggering, whether it’s your own insecurity, it’s so much easier to get catty with each other; there’s feelings that come up. I’ve never lashed out on social media, but there’s feelings of jealousy or envy."
"What’s sad is the compassion has been lost, and giving each other grace. There’s a lot more work that needs to be done," the podcast host noted. "I could have easily taken a backseat, been silent about this, which I was for a few weeks, but I have a platform for a reason. I’m going to use my voice. It’s more about the next generation; we don’t want this to continue."