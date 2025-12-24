EXCLUSIVE Cheryl Cole's 'Heart-Rending' Plan for Son Revealed as Singer Braces Herself for Second Christmas Without Tragic Ex Liam Payne Source: MEGA;@CHERYL/INSTAGRAM Liam Payne's ex Cheryl Cole will reportedly tend to bereaved children to honor the late singer for the holidays. Aaron Tinney Dec. 24 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Cheryl Cole has quietly made a deeply emotional decision about how she and her son, Bear, will mark Christmas this year – their second without her late ex-partner, Liam Payne – and friends tell OK! it's her most personal tribute yet. The "Fight for This Love" singer, 42, is believed to be planning a private visit to a charity for bereaved children, hoping to help families coping with loss while teaching her 8-year-old son the importance of compassion and courage. Sources close to Cole tell us she wants the experience to be both healing and meaningful. "She's doing her best to take something tragic and make it meaningful," said an insider. "The holidays are still tough for her, but she wants Bear to understand that even after loss, there can be light and kindness. That's the message behind how she's spending Christmas – compassion and hope. It really is heart-rending for her, though."

Source: MEGA Liam Payne passed away in October 2024.

Since losing Payne in October 2024 – when the singer died at age 31 after a drug-fueled fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires – Cole has focused on raising Bear and rebuilding her sense of purpose. She and Payne first met in 2008, when he auditioned for The X Factor, while Cole served as a judge. They reconnected years later, confirming their relationship in 2016, and welcomed Bear in March 2017 before amicably separating the following year. Chart-topper Cole has endured heartbreak on multiple fronts. In 2021, she lost her close friend and Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding to b----- cancer.

Source: MEGA Liam Payne shares a son with Cheryl Cole.

Then, only three years later, she was left reeling after Payne's death. Adding to that agony, she faced a stalking ordeal that led to 41-year-old Daniel Bannister being jailed for breaching a restraining order after appearing at her Buckinghamshire home several times. In court, Cole said the incidents left her "worried, nervous and on edge," adding Bannister's behavior had made "my young child scared." One friend said Cole has accepted that grief will always be part of her life – but she's determined to make sure it drives her forward, not holds her back. "Cheryl's been through more than most could bear, but she's turning that pain into purpose," said a source. "She often says she wants Bear to look back one day and be proud of how she handled everything. That thought keeps her moving forward." This renewed sense of purpose has also sparked plans for Cole to return to the spotlight.

Source: MEGA Cheryl Cole is reportedly looking to get back into music and television.

Friends say she's been in talks about new music and television projects, but wants her next moves to reflect her growth. "She's ready to step back into the spotlight, but this time it's all on her own terms," said a source. "She's choosing projects that feel meaningful – the kind that push her, uplift others, and reflect just how strong she's become."

Source: MEGA Cheryl Cole wants to 'keep Liam's memory alive.'