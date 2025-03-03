Liam Payne's Death: 'Speculation' Over His Passing Has Caused 'Indescribable, Lasting Damage' to Star's Son, 7, Singer's Family Reveals
Liam Payne's family is still struggling to deal with the aftermath of the star's sudden death in October 2024.
The singer's loved ones spoke out on Sunday, March 2, after there was a legal update on the investigation into his tragic passing.
"We understand that the investigation into Liam's death was absolutely necessary, and the family recognises the work done by the Argentinian authorities. However, the family accepts the Court of Appeal's decision to drop all charges," they said to BBC, referring to the manslaughter charges against Payne's friend Roger Nores and two hotel staffers.
"The constant media attention and speculation which has accompanied the process has exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family, particularly on Liam's son who is trying to process emotions which no 7-year-old should have to experience," they continued, mentioning Bear, whom the late star welcomed with ex Cheryl Cole. "The family has always wished for privacy to grieve and asks that hey be given the space and time to do so."
They concluded their statement by thanking the BRIT Awards for honoring the One Direction alum at the Saturday, March 1, show.
"Liam was remembered for his phenomenal contribution to British music and for his wider, positive impact on millions of adoring fans the world over. We joined in that celebration of his life and will forever remember the joy that his music brought to the world," his family shared. "Liam, you are so loved and missed."
As OK! reported, Payne was pronounced dead after he fell off the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina. An autopsy revealed he had a BAC of 0.27 at the time and also had "pink cocaine" and prescription antidepressants in his system.
Nores and the hotel employees were originally charged since he was so inebriated that they had to bring the "Get Low" crooner to his hotel room that night — however, they left him there unattended.
In the end, the court ruling stated: "it is possible that, if he had stayed in his company at all times, [Payne] would not have obtained the drugs and alcohol in the quantities necessary for the state of intoxication he exhibited at the time of his death. But it cannot be ruled out that, even if he had taken those extreme precautions… that [Payne] would have managed to obtain the substances anyway, as is common among addicts, even when they are under the loving care of their family."