Liam Payne's Ex Cheryl Cole Calls Late Singer's Death 'Earth-Shattering,' Says Their Son Has to 'Face the Reality of Never Seeing His Father Again'

Liam Payne's baby mama, Cheryl Cole, spoke about her ex just a few days after his tragic death.

“As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” Cole, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 18, sharing a photo of Payne holding their son Bear when he was little. “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”