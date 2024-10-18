or
Liam Payne's Ex Cheryl Cole Calls Late Singer's Death 'Earth-Shattering,' Says Their Son Has to 'Face the Reality of Never Seeing His Father Again'

Liam Payne's ex Cheryl Cole broke her silence two days after the singer tragically died.

Oct. 18 2024, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Liam Payne's baby mama, Cheryl Cole, spoke about her ex just a few days after his tragic death.

“As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” Cole, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 18, sharing a photo of Payne holding their son Bear when he was little. “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Liam Payne was part of One Direction.

As OK! previously reported, Payne, who split from Cole in 2018, died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16.

Payne and Cole dated for two years after first meeting in 2008 while Payne was a contestant on The X Factor UK. At the time, Cole was a judge on the series alongside Simon Cowell, who is responsible for putting One DirectionZayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson and Payne — together.

The singer died at 31 years old on October 16. v

Cowell also shared his fond memories of Payne.

"You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk," he wrote in a statement on Instagram. "And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad."

Liam Payne

The former flames split in 2018.

"After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I met all of those years ago," he continued. "I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it."

The pair share son Bear.

Prior to Payne's sad passing, he boasted about his 7-year-old son.

“I didn’t get any dad socks yet,” Payne joked. “But I am going to speak to my son in a little bit, which I’m really excited about. Bless him.”

"He’s so big now. He’s a big boy, and he looks like a mini-me." Payne paused before adding, "As if we need any more me in the world," he continued.

