Cheryl Hines Dragged For Supporting Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Presidential Run: 'A Disappointment'

After RFK Jr. filed his paperwork for his presidential run on April 6, his younger sister, Kerry Kennedy, made it clear she doesn't agree with her brother.

"I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations and the role of social media platforms in policing false information. It is also important to note that Bobby's views are not reflected in or influence the mission or work of our organization," she declared.

RFK Jr.'s youngest brother, Doug Kennedy, 56, also shared a similar thought. "Everyone [in the family] loves him and recognizes his talent. Not everyone agrees with his positions," he said.