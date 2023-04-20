OK Magazine
Cheryl Hines Dragged For Supporting Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Presidential Run: 'A Disappointment'

Apr. 20 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Cheryl Hines is under fire for supporting husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential bid, especially after he's been outspoken about his views about vaccines.

On Wednesday, April 19, the 69-year-old officially announced he wants to make it to the White House, and his wife reacted to the news.

"My husband, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced today he will be running for President and I support his decision," the 57-year-old said in a statement. "He is a fearless leader who understands the needs of the American people and has devoted his life fighting for democracy."

Of course, people quickly reacted to her supporting her controversial hubby.

"I didn't know that Cheryl Hines was married to Robert Kennedy Jr. an anti-vaxxer and true whacked out wannabe. Wish Cheryl would 'curb her enthusiasm' for her hubby," one wrote, while another said, "I have lost all respect for Cheryl Hines."

"@CherylHines you do realize that you don't have to co-sign your spouse's crazy conspiracy theories, don't you?" a third person stated.

"What a disappointment," a fourth wrote added.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star previously denounced her husband's views after he said the COVID vaccine mandates were "worse" than what the Jews experienced during the Holocaust.

“My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own,” she said on Twitter last year. “While we love each other, we differ on many current issues.”

After RFK Jr. filed his paperwork for his presidential run on April 6, his younger sister, Kerry Kennedy, made it clear she doesn't agree with her brother.

"I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations and the role of social media platforms in policing false information. It is also important to note that Bobby's views are not reflected in or influence the mission or work of our organization," she declared.

RFK Jr.'s youngest brother, Doug Kennedy, 56, also shared a similar thought. "Everyone [in the family] loves him and recognizes his talent. Not everyone agrees with his positions," he said.

