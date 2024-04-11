No Steve Bannon or Alex Jones: Cheryl Hines Discusses Non-Negotiables She Set in Place Amid Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Presidential Run
During a recent tour of actress Cheryl Hines' home, she revealed the "hard lines" she has for her husband, presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The 58-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm star confirmed that she will not allow the candidate to do interviews with controversial figures such as Donald Trump's former right-hand man, Steve Bannon, or InfoWars' Alex Jones.
Graham Bensinger, who shared the tour on his YouTube channel, asked Hines, "I understand you put some rules in place… You mandated: No Steve Bannon show. No communicating with Alex Jones. What are some of the rules that you've put in place?"
She asked to clarify, "Beside those? ... Listen, we do differ because he will talk to anybody, sit down with anybody, which is good."
"But… I guess if you're running for President, maybe you think about the big picture," the actress continued. "Is this helpful to get your message out, whatever you want to get out? … So I just tell him to try to be a little more thoughtful in that regard."
Bensinger followed up his question by asking how responded to her advice.
Hines answered, "He's very receptive. He's going a hundred miles an hour every day, all day. So it's hard, because everybody wants to talk to him. Everybody wants to have him on their show or sit down and do the podcast; sit down and do the interview."
The host asked, "Do you have to be like 'pause for a sec' sometimes?"
She replied, "I wish, yeah. But he doesn't always do that."
As OK! previously reported, Hines previously got candid about how she and RFK Jr. navigate their political differences in their marriage on Fox News.
"One of the things that I've learned, especially about politics, is you're not going to agree with somebody about everything, and it's OK," she stated.
"We've learned to talk through it. Talk it out. Listen to each other. Sometimes, agree to disagree or say, 'Oh, I'm going to think about that and I hear what you're saying,' or 'I don't like the way you're saying it. I wish you'd say it in a different way,'” she explained. "So, I think it's all about communication and just, you know, keeping your mind open and your heart open."
Back when rumors were going around about RFK Jr. being Donald Trump's VP, the presidential hopeful and his wife told TMZ Live that, if he decided to team up with the GOP candidate, it wouldn't make Hines "very happy."