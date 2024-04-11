OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Cheryl Hines
OK LogoPolitics

No Steve Bannon or Alex Jones: Cheryl Hines Discusses Non-Negotiables She Set in Place Amid Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Presidential Run

steve bannon alex jones cheryl hines non negotiables robert kennedy jr
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

During a recent tour of actress Cheryl Hines' home, she revealed the "hard lines" she has for her husband, presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The 58-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm star confirmed that she will not allow the candidate to do interviews with controversial figures such as Donald Trump's former right-hand man, Steve Bannon, or InfoWars' Alex Jones.

Article continues below advertisement
steve bannon alex jones cheryl hines non negotiables robert kennedy jr
Source: mega

Cheryl Hines has hardlines for RFK Jr.'s campaign.

Graham Bensinger, who shared the tour on his YouTube channel, asked Hines, "I understand you put some rules in place… You mandated: No Steve Bannon show. No communicating with Alex Jones. What are some of the rules that you've put in place?"

She asked to clarify, "Beside those? ... Listen, we do differ because he will talk to anybody, sit down with anybody, which is good."

"But… I guess if you're running for President, maybe you think about the big picture," the actress continued. "Is this helpful to get your message out, whatever you want to get out? … So I just tell him to try to be a little more thoughtful in that regard."

Article continues below advertisement
steve bannon alex jones cheryl hines non negotiables robert kennedy jr
Source: mega

RFK Jr. is running for president as an independent.

Article continues below advertisement

Bensinger followed up his question by asking how responded to her advice.

Hines answered, "He's very receptive. He's going a hundred miles an hour every day, all day. So it's hard, because everybody wants to talk to him. Everybody wants to have him on their show or sit down and do the podcast; sit down and do the interview."

The host asked, "Do you have to be like 'pause for a sec' sometimes?"

She replied, "I wish, yeah. But he doesn't always do that."

MORE ON:
Cheryl Hines
Article continues below advertisement
steve bannon alex jones cheryl hines non negotiables robert kennedy jr
Source: mega

Kennedy has gone on several interviews and podcast on the campaign trials

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Hines previously got candid about how she and RFK Jr. navigate their political differences in their marriage on Fox News.

"One of the things that I've learned, especially about politics, is you're not going to agree with somebody about everything, and it's OK," she stated.

"We've learned to talk through it. Talk it out. Listen to each other. Sometimes, agree to disagree or say, 'Oh, I'm going to think about that and I hear what you're saying,' or 'I don't like the way you're saying it. I wish you'd say it in a different way,'” she explained. "So, I think it's all about communication and just, you know, keeping your mind open and your heart open."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement
steve bannon alex jones cheryl hines non negotiables robert kennedy jr
Source: mega

RFK Jr. won't do an interview with Steve Bannon or Alex Jones.

Back when rumors were going around about RFK Jr. being Donald Trump's VP, the presidential hopeful and his wife told TMZ Live that, if he decided to team up with the GOP candidate, it wouldn't make Hines "very happy."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.