Donald Trump Ridiculed for 'Pathetic' Dance Moves at Christmas Party: Watch

donald trump macho man ridiculed dance
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 11 2023, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

It looks like Donald Trump can't shake it off!

In a new video uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the businessman, 77, can be seen moving his arms around to the hit song "Macho Man" while at a Christmas party.

"Making his entrance to ‘Macho Man,'" Ron Filipkowski captioned the clip on social media.

Of course, people couldn't help but laugh at the former president moving around.

donald trump macho man ridiculed dance
Source: mega

Donald Trump showed off his dance moves at a recent party.

One person wrote, "What a pathetic old man," while another said, "And they think he is an Alpha male."

A third person wrote, "He is an embarrassment. That’s the exact opposite of presidential!"

donald trump macho man ridiculed dance
Source: mega

Donald Trump was ridiculed for his dance moves.

As OK! previously reported, Kimberly Guilfoyle and her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., were also in attendance.

"Merry Christmas! @donaldjtrumpjr and I were honored to host our 3rd Annual Christmas Party to benefit the United States Marine Corp’s @toysfortotsofficial! Always such a magical evening with close friends and family. It’s also an event never missed by President @realdonaldtrump, who landed late that evening from a sold-out caucus rally in Iowa, yet still came straight to our home to support such an amazing cause close to his heart! Special thanks to @madisonbuff_ , @realoscarlopez @cameronpatrickneth @gareth_live @impactwealthmag @adam5pr @admiralscovefoundation @admiralscovelife 🎄🎁🎅," she captioned a few photos via Instagram.

donald trump macho man ridiculed dance
Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle seems to be one of Donald's biggest fans, as she recently defended him during a podcast appearance.

“For anyone who asks me, ‘Are we gonna have any of these people involved? Let’s make a big tent.’ No!” Guilfoyle said. “We only want the best and the brightest. Trump is gonna win. Get it together. Get your head on straight.”

“None of those people, those fake Republicans, RINOs, I’ll throw the RNC in there with that, all these people have to go,” the TV personality continued. “They’re not gonna be part of our team. They suck! We’re not gonna reward them. They’re traitorous, they’re disloyal and they’re unqualified! So that’s it, I’ve had enough with all those people.”

donald trump macho man ridiculed dance
Source: mega

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. also attended the event.

Guilfoyle then shared her vision for who she would like to see as part of Donald's team going forward.

“Let’s get [Steve] Bannon back in, and Kash Patel, and Mike Davis, and Ric Grenell and Alina Habba and let’s kick some a--!” Guilfoyle said.

