'Agree to Disagree': Cheryl Hines Admits She Fights With Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Over His Controversial Campaign
Cheryl Hines got candid about how she and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. navigate political differences in their marriage.
The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, who has been married to the 2024 third party presidential candidate since 2014, spoke with a news outlet while traveling alongside her husband on the campaign trail about how they get through political disagreements.
"One of the things that I've learned, especially about politics, is you're not going to agree with somebody about everything, and it's OK," she stated.
"We've learned to talk through it. Talk it out. Listen to each other. Sometimes, agree to disagree or say, 'Oh, I'm going to think about that and I hear what you're saying,' or 'I don't like the way you're saying it. I wish you'd say it in a different way,'” she explained.
"So, I think it's all about communication and just, you know, keeping your mind open and your heart open," the actress, 58, concluded.
This is not the first time Hines had admitted she and her hubby do not always see eye to eye amid his controversial campaign.
In January 2023, Kennedy faced backlash after giving a speech where he drew comparisons between Nazi Germany and the U.S. government's push for Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
"My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own," Hines wrote about the 70-year-old, who had historically been vocal about his anti-vaccination beliefs. "While we love each other, we differ on many current issues."
The next day, the mother-of-one shared another message, which read, "My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own."
After the incident, Hines spoke about how Kennedy’s run for president has affected her life with Fox News Digital.
- Cheryl Hines Jokes She Drinks Vodka Amid Husband Robert F. Kennedy's Jr. Campaign: 'I Take It One Day at a Time'
- Cheryl Hines Dragged For Supporting Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Presidential Run: 'A Disappointment'
- Cheryl Hines Speaks Out About Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Decision To Run For President: 'A Fearless Leader'
"Well, we're definitely on a journey, right?," she began. "There's a lot going on. There's a lot coming at you at all times."
"And at the same time, there's a beautiful part of it where people are coming together and are inspired to want to make a change and to want something better for each other," Hines noted. "At least in Bobby's campaign. So, so that to me is surprising.”
"I don't know why I'm surprised by it, but just to be in it and feel it is really. It's something I never thought I'd experience," she added.
However, she confessed the campaign is not always easy.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"A lot of it is challenging just because I've never been a political figure or I thought that I would never have anything to do with politics," Hines shared. "It's a different world. So, I'm getting used to that and getting used to new cycles. That's challenging because I've learned that there's a rhythm to it that I don't feel in other aspects of my life. So, that's challenging, but, you know, workable."
Despite the difficulties, she insisted, "I love him. And I hope I'm a good friend to him. So, the downtime and the time away from the campaign, I think, is really important to just stay grounded and to keep connecting with each other."
Fox News Digital interviewed Hines about her marriage.