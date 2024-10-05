Cheryl Hines and Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Have 'Barely Spoken' Since Alleged Affair With Olivia Nuzzi Was Exposed: 'She's Embarrassed Because He Got Caught'
Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seem to be giving each other space.
According to an insider, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress, 59, and the environmental lawyer, 70, have minimized their communication in the two weeks since Kennedy Jr.'s alleged affair with reporter Olivia Nuzzi, 31, was made public.
Per the source, the couple, who wed in 2014, "have barely spoken" in the days since the alleged scandal hit the press. "She's embarrassed because he got caught," the insider claimed.
Hines has been busy in Italy attending Milan Fashion Week with her daughter, Catherine Young, and was also on hand to support stepdaughter, Kyra Kennedy, who was modeling in one of the runway shows.
As OK! previously reported, the failed presidential candidate and his reported journalist flame, who has since been put on leave from her job, first met while she was working on a story about him for the New Yorker. Last month, Nuzzi confirmed in a statement that she "engaged in a personal relationship" with Kennedy Jr.
"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict," she clarified.
- 'Agree to Disagree': Cheryl Hines Admits She Fights With Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Over His Controversial Campaign
- Cheryl Hines Jokes She Drinks Vodka Amid Husband Robert F. Kennedy's Jr. Campaign: 'I Take It One Day at a Time'
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits His 'Marriage Would Not Survive' If He Were Donald Trump's Running Mate: 'Not Right for Me'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In response, the famous offspring's camp said, "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."
The publication also added in their own statement, “Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign. An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust.”
Despite Kennedy Jr. refuting the claims, people close to the funny lady said she was not completely blindsided by the allegations. "He was on the road a lot this year, so maybe it was different and tested the relationship," a source claimed of Hines and Kennedy Jr. "I don't imagine her putting up with this. She has a backbone. She's not a little housewife at home. She is successful financially independent."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I’ll be shocked if Cheryl stays,” the insider added. “[Kennedy’s] always been known as a flirt and more, even Cheryl knows that. But it seemed like at least publicly he was faithful [until now]. It’s not good for Cheryl in Hollywood. The entire Kennedy family has written Robert off. So his allure is totally gone."
People spoke with sources close to Hines and Kennedy Jr.