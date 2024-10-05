Cheryl Hines and Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Have 'Barely Spoken' Since Alleged Affair With Olivia Nuzzi Was Exposed: 'She's Embarrassed Because He Got Caught'

In response, the famous offspring's camp said, "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."

The publication also added in their own statement, “Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign. An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust.”

Despite Kennedy Jr. refuting the claims, people close to the funny lady said she was not completely blindsided by the allegations. "He was on the road a lot this year, so maybe it was different and tested the relationship," a source claimed of Hines and Kennedy Jr. "I don't imagine her putting up with this. She has a backbone. She's not a little housewife at home. She is successful financially independent."