OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Cheryl Hines
NEWS

Cheryl Hines and Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Have 'Barely Spoken' Since Alleged Affair With Olivia Nuzzi Was Exposed: 'She's Embarrassed Because He Got Caught'

Photo of Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have reportedly been keeping their distance since the politician's alleged affair was made public.

By:

Oct. 5 2024, Published 11:02 a.m. ET



Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seem to be giving each other space.

According to an insider, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress, 59, and the environmental lawyer, 70, have minimized their communication in the two weeks since Kennedy Jr.'s alleged affair with reporter Olivia Nuzzi, 31, was made public.

cheryl hines husband robert f kennedy jr barely spoken since alleged affair
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have 'barely spoken' since his alleged cheating scandal was made public.

Per the source, the couple, who wed in 2014, "have barely spoken" in the days since the alleged scandal hit the press. "She's embarrassed because he got caught," the insider claimed.

Hines has been busy in Italy attending Milan Fashion Week with her daughter, Catherine Young, and was also on hand to support stepdaughter, Kyra Kennedy, who was modeling in one of the runway shows.

cheryl hines husband robert f kennedy jr barely spoken since alleged affair
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines has been 'embarrassed' that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged cheating was made public.

As OK! previously reported, the failed presidential candidate and his reported journalist flame, who has since been put on leave from her job, first met while she was working on a story about him for the New Yorker. Last month, Nuzzi confirmed in a statement that she "engaged in a personal relationship" with Kennedy Jr.

"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict," she clarified.

cheryl hines husband robert f kennedy jr barely spoken since alleged affair
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. allegedly had 'engaged in a personal relationship' with reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

Cheryl Hines

In response, the famous offspring's camp said, "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."

The publication also added in their own statement, “Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign. An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust.”

Despite Kennedy Jr. refuting the claims, people close to the funny lady said she was not completely blindsided by the allegations. "He was on the road a lot this year, so maybe it was different and tested the relationship," a source claimed of Hines and Kennedy Jr. "I don't imagine her putting up with this. She has a backbone. She's not a little housewife at home. She is successful financially independent."

cheryl hines husband robert f kennedy jr barely spoken since alleged affair
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines married in 2014.

“I’ll be shocked if Cheryl stays,” the insider added. “[Kennedy’s] always been known as a flirt and more, even Cheryl knows that. But it seemed like at least publicly he was faithful [until now]. It’s not good for Cheryl in Hollywood. The entire Kennedy family has written Robert off. So his allure is totally gone."

People spoke with sources close to Hines and Kennedy Jr.

