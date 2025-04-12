Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Never Gave Up' on Their Son Chet Despite His Addiction Battle: 'It Seems to Have Paid Off'

Once known as Chet Haze, he took to Instagram in 2015 to reveal his battle with a cocaine addiction, a revelation that shocked fans and initiated a rollercoaster of rehab visits and health scares.

"As a parent, you love your kids unconditionally," Tom, 68, reflected during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at that time.

He praised Chet’s bravery and commitment to turning his life around, stating, "You support them every step of the way." And while Chet’s journey has been riddled with missteps, it seems that the Academy Award winner truly meant it.

Fast forward to March 18, and Chet made an uplifting announcement on The Drew Barrymore Show: he has been sober for over three-and-a-half years — a milestone he attributes to the unwavering support of his family.

"I’m really, really grateful for both my parents," Chet, now 34, told Barrymore. "They’ve stuck with me through thick and thin."