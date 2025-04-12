Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Never Gave Up' on Their Son Chet Despite His Addiction Battle: 'It Seems to Have Paid Off'
Chet Hanks, son of iconic Hollywood duo Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, is showing the world that redemption is possible — even as he struggled with drug addiction.
"They never gave up on him. They couldn’t be prouder of his continued sobriety and his recent accomplishments. They did their best as parents, and it seems to have paid off," a source revealed to In Touch.
Now, Chet is rebounding spectacularly, and has reinvented himself as part of the country duo Something Out West. He’s also landed a role on the hit Netflix series Running Point.
"If I wasn’t sober, none of these opportunities would even be possible," Chet shared, illuminating the pivotal role his parents have played in his decade-long road to recovery.
"They’ve always been super supportive of me," he emphasized during The Drew Barrymore Show. "And I don’t take it for granted!"
Inside Chet Hanks’ past
Once known as Chet Haze, he took to Instagram in 2015 to reveal his battle with a cocaine addiction, a revelation that shocked fans and initiated a rollercoaster of rehab visits and health scares.
"As a parent, you love your kids unconditionally," Tom, 68, reflected during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at that time.
He praised Chet’s bravery and commitment to turning his life around, stating, "You support them every step of the way." And while Chet’s journey has been riddled with missteps, it seems that the Academy Award winner truly meant it.
Fast forward to March 18, and Chet made an uplifting announcement on The Drew Barrymore Show: he has been sober for over three-and-a-half years — a milestone he attributes to the unwavering support of his family.
"I’m really, really grateful for both my parents," Chet, now 34, told Barrymore. "They’ve stuck with me through thick and thin."
It Started With an Intervention
The Hanks family began their uphill battle back in 2008 when they staged an intervention for their son. Chet candidly shared on the "Raw Talk" podcast, “I had been a really good, innocent kid my whole life. And then one day I just make that leap … smoking weed, getting drunk and doing stupid s---."
Despite his parents sending him to a "wilderness camp" to address his burgeoning issues, Chet fell back into substance abuse, eventually descending into a world of crack and drug dealing.
His downward spiral took a dramatic turn in early 2021 when he posted a shocking video revealing a violent dispute with his then-girlfriend, Kiana Parker. "She just attacked me with a knife," Chet claimed, bleeding and raw on camera, as the couple exchanged serious allegations of domestic violence.
By summer 2021, he faced yet another setback during a three-day cocaine binge that left him "broke," "strung out," and down by 27 pounds. "I just knew, man, if I don’t change my life in a drastic way...my life might as well be over," he recounted on The Surreal Life in 2024.
As he reflected on his journey, Chet emphasized the importance of familial bonds, saying, "[My family] stuck with me through thick and thin, and I’m really just grateful for where we’re all at...those are the most important things, by far. Everything else is like a bonus."
The once-embattled actor later dropped his legal battles against Kiana in 2023.