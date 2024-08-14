OK Magazine
Chet Hanks Reveals He Lost 27 Pounds During '3-Day Coke Binge' Before Getting Sober 2 Years Ago: 'My Disease Is Gnarly'

Photo of Chet Hanks
Source: @chethanx/instagram

Chet Hanks stars in the current season of MTV's 'The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.'

By:

Aug. 14 2024, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet Hanks may have been born with a silver spoon in his mouth, but the famous offspring has still endured his fair share of personal struggles.

On the Tuesday, August 13, episode of The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, Chet chatted with his costars about his past drug addiction while marking two years of sobriety.

chet hanks lost pounds day coke binge getting sober years ago
Source: @chethanx/instagram

Chet Hanks shared stories from the height of his drug addiction on the latest episode of 'The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.'

"Two years ago today, I was coming off a three-day coke binge where I didn’t eat, sleep or barely drink any water for three days straight," he recalled. "When I got to Vegas, I weighed 190 pounds. At the end of it, I weighed 163."

"I lost 27 pounds in three days, so my disease is gnarly," Chet noted. "It’s not pretty."

chet hanks lost pounds day coke binge getting sober years ago
Source: mega

Chet is the eldest child of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

The reality star, 34, admitted he was "broke, strung out ... just skinny, just at rock bottom."

"I just knew, man, if I don’t change my life in a drastic way, either I’m not even going to be around or something bad, so bad, is going to happen that my life might as well be over," he explained of what prompted him to go straight to rehab from Sin City.

chet hanks lost pounds day coke binge getting sober years ago
Source: @chethanx/instagram

The reality star admitted he felt 'worthless' growing up with such famous and successful parents.

Chet Hanks
On a previous episode of the MTV series, the musician admitted that growing up in the spotlight was tougher than you'd imagined.

"My dad's Tom Hanks. Have people brought that up my entire life? Yes. Is it annoying? Nah," he spilled. "Some people are really enamored with my family's fame. Some people are really resentful about it. From a young age, being very aware of that, was a lot to mentally process."

chet hanks lost pounds day coke binge getting sober years ago
Source: mega

Chet has been sober for over two years.

"I'll tell you something about my childhood. People think that being Tom Hanks' son, like, I would grow up feeling like I was the s---. I actually grew up feeling completely f------- worthless. People treated me like, ‘You must think you’re better than me’ when I didn’t. I just wanted to be friends with everybody and just be treated normally like everybody else," the Atlanta alum shared.

The dad-of-one — who shares a daughter with ex Tiffany Miles — explained he "internalized" all of the negativity, which took a serious toll on him.

"I'd be like ‘Wow, maybe I am f---ing worthless,' you know what I’m saying?" he continued. "So it was a battle for me mentally and emotionally, just to be able to walk outside, look someone in the eye, say, 'What's up? I'm Chet.'"

