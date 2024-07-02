Tom Hanks' Son Chet Admits He Used to Be a 'F------ Cokehead' Before Getting Clean: 'My Drug of Choice'
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet Hanks got candid about constantly doing so much cocaine before he got help.
“The drug I had the most problem with was just f------- coke, dude,” the actor, 33, said in a recent episode of Bradley Martyn’s “Raw Talk” podcast. “I’m a f-------- cokehead, straight-up. Not anymore, but that is my drug of choice — cocaine, bro, like Tony Montana [Al Pacino’s character in Scarface].”
Chet recalled going to clubs and running into other people who were addicted to the drug while in the bathroom. “You’re like, ‘I know this dude’s a f--------- cokehead, but I want a little bump.’ Like, ‘OK, fine,'” he said. “I would go do coke with the cokeheads, and they would be telling me, like, ‘Yo, chill, bro. … Wait a second. Give it like 15 minutes.'”
Though the rapper once relied heavily on the drug, as he "couldn't get enough" of it, he has fortunately gotten clean.
“It’s terrible. It eats away [at you]. You just, like, wither away ’cause you can’t eat, you can’t sleep,” he said.
Chet, who shares an 8-year-old daughter Michaiah with his ex Tiffany Miles, has been struggling with addiction since he was a teenager.
In 2015, Chet took to Instagram to reveal he went to rehab.
“A couple months ago, I was selling coke, doing coke until I couldn’t even snort it up my nose anymore because it was so clogged. I even smoked crack,” he said.
He later went on to a wilderness program in Utah, which his parents sent him to.
“I was there longer than anybody else that I had seen come or go in the whole program, except for one kid who was there for six months,” he said in 2022.
That same year, he spoke about how his upbringing took a toll on him.
“My experience was even more complicated because, on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn’t even famous,” he said in a YouTube video at the time. “I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn’t even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt.”
“I didn’t have a strong male role model to tell me that. To tell me, ‘Bro, f--- these people. They are just jealous of you. You have all these things that they want so they are trying to f----- throw their shade at you so you can feel s---- about yourself because they are jealous,’” he added. “I needed to hear that. I didn’t have anyone to tell me that. This is me now telling the younger version of myself what I needed to hear then.”
Despite his nasty remarks, Chet seems to be on good terms with his parents. So much so, Chet and the Forrest Gump alum posed for a photo together via social media in December 2023.
“Gang,” Chet wrote at the time.