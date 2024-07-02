Tom Hanks' Son Chet Admits He Used to Be a 'F------ Cokehead' Before Getting Clean: 'My Drug of Choice'

Chet, who shares an 8-year-old daughter Michaiah with his ex Tiffany Miles, has been struggling with addiction since he was a teenager.

In 2015, Chet took to Instagram to reveal he went to rehab.

“A couple months ago, I was selling coke, doing coke until I couldn’t even snort it up my nose anymore because it was so clogged. I even smoked crack,” he said.

He later went on to a wilderness program in Utah, which his parents sent him to.

“I was there longer than anybody else that I had seen come or go in the whole program, except for one kid who was there for six months,” he said in 2022.