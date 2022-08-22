'Teen Mom' Stars Show Support For Amber Portwood After Ex Andrew Glennon Wins Sole Custody Of Son
Amber Portwood lost custody of her 4-year-old son, James, to her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and while it was a tough blow to be dealt, she's finding strength from her Teen Mom family.
An Indiana judge granted Glennon legal and physical custody of the tot after Portwood pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness and domestic battery in front of a child under 16.
Glennon, 38, and Portwood, 32, split last year after the So, You're Crazy Too? author was arrested for allegedly attacking him with a machete. She will be allowed three overnight stays with James every month. Glennon also plans to relocate with the child to his home in California.
Following the custody loss, Portwood took to Instagram to express her disappointment over the situation. She started by pointing out that she has always been candid about her issues with mental health, noting she's also gone through "multiple psychological evaluations" and even completed 21 negative drug tests.
The reality TV star described the legal battle as a "living in a nightmare," saying she will "never stop fighting" for her children, who she loves more than anything. She also said she would not wish this "unbearable pain" on any other parent. The MTV personality also shares daughter Leah, 13, with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, 35, who has primary custody of the teenager.
Showing their support wereTeen Mom co-stars Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer and Cheyenne Floyd.
Messer noted that Portwood was "a very strong woman" and wouldn't give up easily. She added that she reached out to her to ensure she was "going to be OK."
TAKING A LOOK AT THE BEST TEEN MOM ALUM CLAP BACKS TO HATERS
DeJesus acknowledged that it was a tough time for her friend, but she would "conquer anything in life" if she remained strong and held her head high.
Floyd also explained that they'd tried to encourage her in "different ways" and "as best as" they could.
AMBER PORTWOOD & EX ANDREW GLENNON BOTH ORDERED TO TAKE DRUG TESTS IN GRUELING CUSTODY BATTLE AFTER 'TEEN MOM OG' STAR WAS ACCUSED OF USING METH: REPORT
Glennon, meanwhile, is glad about his win. "We endured the nightmare," the cinematographer said of the court's decision. "Now we get to live the dream." He, however, will have to "seek out and consider the mother's opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child's medical treatment, education and religion."
Messer, DeJesus and Floyd spoke about Portwood to Page Six.