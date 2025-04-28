Chloe Fineman Claims She Was Chastised in Front of Demi Moore by 'Rude' NYC Restaurant Manager: 'Did I Not Look Legitimate Enough?'
Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman claimed a restaurant manager in New York City chastised her about her etiquette in front of actress Demi Moore.
Fineman and her sister attempted to dine at Sant Ambroeus, an Italian restaurant, after taking a Pilates class and visiting The Met.
“There’s several empty seats and I sit down and then I look up and it’s Pilaf the little mouse, the celebrity dog of Demi Moore,” Fineman shared on TikTok. “And I see Demi Moore.”
While Fineman met the famed actress backstage at SNL, a manager came over and quickly escorted her and her sister away from Moore.
“Maybe I had no makeup on?” Fineman asked. “I don’t know. Did I not look legitimate enough for this empty room of San Ambrose?”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She explained the manager was upset she didn’t have a reservation, but she told him to “calm down,” mentioning she was “not nobody,” as she’s on SNL.
“He was like, ‘I don’t care who you are. I treat everybody the same. You have to talk to me first,'" Fineman continued, using an Italian accent. Her sister ended up stepping in and telling the manager they were leaving.
“You could call it a Karen,” Fineman concluded. “I also call it living in New York, and everyone is, like, rude as f---.”
The manager of the restaurant isn’t the first person Fineman’s publicly called out, as she previously went at Elon Musk in November 2024.
When Musk referred to SNL as a “dying” art, Fineman took to her TikTok to blast him. “I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being butt hurt about SNL and his impression. But I’m like, ‘You’re clearly watching the show. Like, what are you talking about?'” she stated.
She also noted Musk was the anonymous celebrity her costar Bowen Yang mentioned made “multiple cast members cry” because “he hated the ideas.”
“And I’m like, you know what?” she continued. “I’m gonna come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member that he made cry. And he’s the host that made someone cry. Maybe there’s others. But I’m like, no, if you’re gonna go on your platform and be rude, like, guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing the sketch.”
Fineman explained she had been “so excited” to show Musk the sketch she’d been working on, but he just glared at her when she spoke to him about it.
“I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny,’” she revealed. “I waited for you to be like, ‘Ha ha, joke.’ No. Then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page, being, like, ‘I didn’t laugh once, not one time.”
Fineman ended up claiming Musk’s performance was “funny,” but he needed to “have" some more "manners."