Chloe Fineman Claims She Was Chastised in Front of Demi Moore by 'Rude' NYC Restaurant Manager: 'Did I Not Look Legitimate Enough?'

Fineman and her sister attempted to dine at Sant Ambroeus, an Italian restaurant, after taking a Pilates class and visiting The Met.

“There’s several empty seats and I sit down and then I look up and it’s Pilaf the little mouse, the celebrity dog of Demi Moore,” Fineman shared on TikTok. “And I see Demi Moore.”

While Fineman met the famed actress backstage at SNL, a manager came over and quickly escorted her and her sister away from Moore.

“Maybe I had no makeup on?” Fineman asked. “I don’t know. Did I not look legitimate enough for this empty room of San Ambrose?”