'Have a Little Manners': SNL's Chloe Fineman Claims Elon Musk Made Her Cry After Insulting Her Script

Split photo of Chloe Fineman and Elon Musk.
Source: MEGA

Chloe Fineman accused Elon Musk of making her cry.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman revealed Elon Musk caused her to "burst into tears" when he expressed his frustration with her writing.

Musk hosted the Season 46 episode of the famed sketch show in May 2021, alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus, who performed "Without You" with The Kid Laroi and Plastic Hearts.

snl chloe fineman elon musk made her cry insulting script
Source: @SNL/YOUTUBE

Elon Musk hosted SNL in May 2021.

On Monday, November 11, Fineman took to TikTok to share her side of the story after she saw an article claiming the tech mogul had been "butt hurt about SNL and his impression" three years after his appearance on the show.

Writer Bowen Yang also previously hinted there had been an unnamed guest host who made "multiple cast members cry" because he "hated" their ideas — and Fineman was happy to admit that had likely been a reference to her interactions with Musk.

snl chloe fineman elon musk made her cry insulting script
Source: MEGA

Chloe Fineman said she 'burst into tears' when Elon Musk said her sketch wasn't funny.

"I'm gonna come out and say at long last that I'm the cast member that he made cry, and he's the host that made someone cry. Maybe there's, others," she explained in the video. "You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing this sketch."

Fineman said she'd been "so excited" and when she asked him if he had any questions about it, "you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and you were like, 'It's not funny.'"

snl chloe fineman elon musk made her cry insulting script
Source: @SNL/YOUTUBE

Chloe Fineman said she'd been up all night writing the sketch.

"I waited for you to be like, 'Haha, J.K.,'" she noted. "No — then you started pawing through my script, flipping each page like, 'I didn't laugh. I didn't laugh one time.'"

Despite Musk's criticism, the sketch was still chosen as one that made it on air. Fineman said the CEO was "really funny in it," but that doesn't mean he should be so harsh with the cast.

"Have a little manners here, sir," she added.

snl chloe fineman elon musk made her cry insulting script
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk responded on X that he was 'worried' the whole show would be 'unfunny.'

That same day, Musk offered his rebuttal on X, formerly known as Twitter, by continuing to slam the writing staff's scripts.

"Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs," he penned. "I was worried. I was like d--- my SNL appearance is going to be so f------ unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!! But then it worked out in the end."

He did not specifically confirm or deny whether he made Fineman cry with his criticism.

