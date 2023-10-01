Chris Brown Shade Train: Selena Gomez, Miranda Lambert and More Stars Who Have Expressed Disgust Toward Abusive Singer
Chris Brown has a long list of celebrities who have spoken out against him over the years.
The "No Guidance" singer's name has been dragged through the mud for more than a decade after he violently beat his then-girlfriend Rihanna before the 2009 Grammy Awards.
At the time, Brown was 19 years old and pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault for beating Rihanna, then 21, so badly that she ended up in the hospital.
Here are a list of stars who have voiced their support for the "Diamonds" hitmaker after Chris Brown's abusive ways.
Selena Gomez
Most recently, Selena Gomez subtly shaded the "Under The Influence" vocalist when his name was announced as one of the nominees for Best R&B at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for his collaboration with Chlöe Bailey.
As their duet track "How Does It Feel" was said over the speakers of the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, September 12, the camera panned over to Gomez, catching the Wizards of Waverly Place alum looking disgusted.
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert was among celebrities in 2012 to take to social media voicing their upset feelings after Brown was welcomed onto the stage at the 2012 Grammys to accept his award for Best R&B album.
It was the first time Brown had appeared at the awards show since the 2009 attack on Rihanna, and many couldn't believe he was allowed back so soon, let alone win an award.
"Chris Brown twice?" Lambert tweeted regarding the number of times he had graced the stage. "I don't get it. He beat on a girl…"
"Not cool that we act like that didn't happen. He needs to listen to 'Gunpowder and Lead' and be put back in his place. Not at the Grammys," the "Drunk" singer declared, referencing her hit song about a woman plotting to kill her husband once he gets out of jail.
Offset
In 2019, Offset lashed out at Brown after a social media feud quickly escalated into a full-fledged argument. "Check my record and check yours, only people you go toe to toe with is women," the Migos rapper wrote via his Instagram at the time, noting he planned on "smacking" him the next time they came face to face.
Soulja Boy
Two years prior, Soulja Boy and Brown got into a heated social media spat after the "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" singer double-tapped a photo posted by the "Go Crazy" vocalist's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.
"Chris Brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I 'liked' @karrueche's picture on Instagram," Soulja Boy tweeted at the time, later adding, "Chris Brown thinks he's hard cuz [sic] he hit a woman.
This past February, Brown was outraged over the continuous hate he receives for something he did as a teenager, admitting, "I'm tired of y'all running with this narrative."