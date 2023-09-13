Selena Gomez Looks Disgusted After Chris Brown Announced as Nominee at 2023 VMAs: Watch
Selena Gomez did not hold back from displaying a disgusted facial expression when Chris Brown's name was announced at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.
The camera was focused in on the Wizards of Waverly Place star when the list of nominees for best R&B song were announced on the speakers of Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., exposing Gomez's viral reaction.
As "How Does It Feel" by Chlöe Bailey featuring Chris Brown was announced, Gomez immediately scrunched her nose and pouted her lips, appearing disgusted by the mere sound of the "Under the Influence" singer's name.
After a video of Gomez's reaction went viral on social media, both fans and haters shared their mixed opinions on the Only Murderers in the Building actress' repulsed facial expression.
"She’s so real," one supporter admitted, as another added, "queen I love her," and a third claimed, "she represents all of us."
"I would’ve reacted the same way. Chris brown shouldn’t be eligible for any awards," a fourth Twitter user insisted.
Critics, on the other hand, didn't find Gomez's reaction to be too funny, as they slammed the star for acting "immature" at the live televised event.
"If someone did this to her 'let’s all be nice to each other guys.' Ewww she’s one of them," one person said, while another ridiculed, "That's disrespectful. Have a little respect when you're not home." A third hater wrote, "Oh give me a break."
Gomez's apparent disapproval of Brown comes after the "Go Crazy" vocalist assaulted Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time, right before the Grammys in 2009.
That same year, Brown pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault after beating the "Diamonds" singer in a Lamborghini, leaving her hospitalized with visibly noticeable facial injuries.
The "With You" singer accepted a plea deal of community labor, five years' probation and domestic violence counseling, however, he remains a disgrace to many in the music industry and society as a whole.
Brown initially faced backlash when his collaboration with Bailey was revealed to the public, causing the R&B icon to take to social media to express his anger about the "hate" he continues to receive "for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old."
"I’m so tired of y’all running with this narrative," Brown said at the time.