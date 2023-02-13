Chris Brown Congratulates Ex-Girlfriend Rihanna On Her Pregnancy After Revealing Bump During Super Bowl Performance: 'GO GIRL'
Chris Brown subtly supported his ex-girlfriend Rihanna as she conquered the stage during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime show.
"GO GIRL," the 33-year-old "Under the Influence" singer wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, February 12, alongside a red heart and praying hands emoji.
The congratulatory post came just minutes after Rihanna concluded her outstanding performance — which featured a medley of her best-selling songs — and shockingly debuted her baby bump to reveal she was pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's second child.
Brown similarly expressed his love for his former flame upon arrival of her and the "Praise the Lord" rapper's baby boy back in May.
"Congratulations," the "Run It!" vocalist wrote on his Instagram Story for his ex-girlfriend, whom he first started dating back in 2007.
The infamous duo had an on-again, off-again relationship and parted ways in 2009 after it had been revealed that Brown physically assaulted Rihanna before the Grammys.
Following the altercation, the "Loyal" singer pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to five years of probation.
In 2012, Rihanna and Brown rekindled their romance for around one year before officially parting ways for good.
Rihanna admitted getting back together with Brown after becoming a victim of domestic violence was a "mistake" during a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone.
"I decided it was more important for me to be happy,” the "Umbrella" singer explained at the time. "I wasn’t going to let anybody’s opinion get in the way of that. After being tormented for so many years, being angry and dark, I’d rather just live my truth."
Despite her fair share of hardship, Rihanna has admitted "life got better" since welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky, as OK! previously reported.
"I'm living for my son," the "Diamonds" crooner confirmed on the "NFL" podcast. "Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account."
"Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that — it's not worth it," Rihanna explained of the unwritten responsibilities that come along with motherhood. "Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It's very small and cloudy, it just got better with him."