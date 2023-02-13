Chris Brown Congratulates Ex-Girlfriend Rihanna On Her Pregnancy After Revealing Bump During Super Bowl Performance: 'GO GIRL'

Despite her fair share of hardship, Rihanna has admitted "life got better" since welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky, as OK! previously reported.

"I'm living for my son," the "Diamonds" crooner confirmed on the "NFL" podcast. "Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account."

"Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that — it's not worth it," Rihanna explained of the unwritten responsibilities that come along with motherhood. "Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It's very small and cloudy, it just got better with him."