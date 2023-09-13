Chris Christie Blasts Former Pal Donald Trump for Defending Vladimir Putin: He 'Clearly Needs New Role Models'

“As for the prosecution of Trump, for us what is happening in today’s conditions, in my opinion, is good because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others democracy,” Putin said on Tuesday, September 12, at an Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Vladivostok.

“Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons. That’s what it is. And this is being done in front of the public of the United States and the whole world,” he added.