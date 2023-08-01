Donald Trump Indicted for His Attempts to Overturn the 2020 Election

It's been reported Trump was charged with at least four counts, including "conspiracy to defraud the United States 'by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election,'" "conspiracy to impede the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding," "conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted" and and "obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct and impede, the certification of the electoral vote."

This comes one day after the embattled ex-prez slammed Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice for investigating him during his campaign.

"Why didn’t they file these ridiculous charges 2.5 years ago?" he said via Truth Social on Monday, July 31. "They waited because they wanted to illegally and negatively influence the 2024 Presidential Election, arguably the most important Election in the history of the USA."