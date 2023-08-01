Donald Trump Indicted for His Attempts to Overturn the 2020 Election
A grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump on Tuesday, August 1, for his alleged role in the January 6th Capitol riots and his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
This marks Trump's third indictment of the year. He is the only current or former president to be criminally charged in U.S. history.
It's been reported Trump was charged with at least four counts, including "conspiracy to defraud the United States 'by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election,'" "conspiracy to impede the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding," "conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted" and and "obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct and impede, the certification of the electoral vote."
This comes one day after the embattled ex-prez slammed Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice for investigating him during his campaign.
"Why didn’t they file these ridiculous charges 2.5 years ago?" he said via Truth Social on Monday, July 31. "They waited because they wanted to illegally and negatively influence the 2024 Presidential Election, arguably the most important Election in the history of the USA."
As OK! previously reported, Trump confirmed last month that he was the target of an investigation related to his actions surrounding January 6th and his efforts to have the results of the 2020 election overturned.
He's repeatedly ranted about the case on social media, alleging that it's nothing more than a scheme concocted by the Biden administration to interfere with his campaign.
"I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY [sic] Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden 'camp,'" the 77-year-old wrote late last month. "This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!"
Earlier this year, Trump was also slammed with 34 counts of falsifying business files related to an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.
This past June, he was hit with another 37 counts including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction for his alleged mishandling of classified documents that were confiscated from his Mar-a-Lago resort last August.