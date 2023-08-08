Chris Christie Confesses It Was a 'Mistake' to Support Donald Trump Who Moved 'Further and Further Into Crazy Land': 'He Left Me'

This is hardly the first time Christie has talked smack about Trump.

The two have been sparring ever since Christie entered the presidential race. As OK! previously reported, Christie rejected Trump's invite to work for him — prior to their falling apart.

"Look, it was clear to me at that point that the voters had spoken and that he was going to be the nominee. So my hope was to be able to work with him to help make him a better candidate and a better president, if he became president. I clearly didn't want Hillary Clinton to be president. In the aftermath of the ‘16 election, he got worse and worse over time. That's one of the reasons I never accepted a position in the administration, despite him offering me four different Cabinet level positions. And, you know, I don't make any excuses or any apologies for that period of time," Christie said.