Donald Trump Claims 'Everything I Did Was Right' After He Acknowledges He Took Classified Documents Upon Leaving the White House

Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently investigating Trump's actions in the case, and now this new recording could only make things worse, according to former White House lawyer Ty Cobb.

“One, it further enhances the obstruction case because it eviscerates the two defenses that Trump has put forward – the first being that merely by taking documents, he declassifies them or that he has the authority if he is playing with the ducks in the hot tub to declassify them in his own mind,” Cobb said while appearing on CNN's OutFront. “Those are out the door now because he’s admitted that he understood there were restraints on what he could do with documents.”

“I don’t see any eagerness on the part of Jack Smith and his team to slow down … I think they have their foot on his neck. I noticed that Trump – as he did three days before he was indicted by Alvin Bragg – was raising money today on the alleged coming indictment by Jack Smith. So, I think Trump and his own team believe this is gonna come quickly," he continued.