Donald Trump Claims 'Everything I Did Was Right' After He Acknowledges He Took Classified Documents Upon Leaving the White House
Donald Trump was grilled about the classified documents scandal during a town hall with Sean Hannity, which occurred in Iowa.
A few days after it was revealed that the former president, 76, acknowledged he took classified documents from the White House, he once again insisted he did nothing wrong.
“News broke yesterday there might be a tape recording where you acknowledged that you understood that these were classified documents [at Mar-a-Lago],” the Fox News host began. “Do you know anything about this?”
“No, I don’t know anything about it,” the businessman shot back. “All I know is this: everything I did was right. We have the Presidential Records Act, which I abided by 100 percent.”
“I have the right to declassify as president," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Trump spoke about the materials even though he's adamantly declined he's done nothing wrong in the past — especially after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home.
“On the recording, Trump’s comments suggest he would like to share the information but he’s aware of limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records, two of the sources said," CNN reported.
Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently investigating Trump's actions in the case, and now this new recording could only make things worse, according to former White House lawyer Ty Cobb.
“One, it further enhances the obstruction case because it eviscerates the two defenses that Trump has put forward – the first being that merely by taking documents, he declassifies them or that he has the authority if he is playing with the ducks in the hot tub to declassify them in his own mind,” Cobb said while appearing on CNN's OutFront. “Those are out the door now because he’s admitted that he understood there were restraints on what he could do with documents.”
“I don’t see any eagerness on the part of Jack Smith and his team to slow down … I think they have their foot on his neck. I noticed that Trump – as he did three days before he was indicted by Alvin Bragg – was raising money today on the alleged coming indictment by Jack Smith. So, I think Trump and his own team believe this is gonna come quickly," he continued.