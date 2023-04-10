Donald Trump & Stormy Daniels Kept In Touch After Alleged Affair, Used 'Celebrity Apprentice' As 'Bait' To Lure Her In

According to Daniels, she and the reality star kept in touch through the next few years, and he called her often.

One time, they were alone at his bungalow in the Beverly Hills Hotel, where he made her watch Shark Week. At one point, he paused the show to take a call from Hillary Clinton, who was seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. Trump and Clinton went on to become rivals, but at the time he declared, "I love her."

According to Daniels, she never slept with Trump again, but he tried to keep her interested by using The Celebrity Apprentice as "bait."