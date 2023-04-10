Donald Trump & Stormy Daniels Kept In Touch After Alleged Affair, Used 'Celebrity Apprentice' As 'Bait' To Lure Her In
Though Donald Trump denies sleeping with Stormy Daniels, the two apparently have some history.
On April 4, the businessman, 76, was arrested and arraigned after he allegedly paid the adult film star, 44, to keep quiet about their alleged tryst prior to the 2016 election.
According to Daniels, she and the reality star kept in touch through the next few years, and he called her often.
One time, they were alone at his bungalow in the Beverly Hills Hotel, where he made her watch Shark Week. At one point, he paused the show to take a call from Hillary Clinton, who was seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. Trump and Clinton went on to become rivals, but at the time he declared, "I love her."
According to Daniels, she never slept with Trump again, but he tried to keep her interested by using The Celebrity Apprentice as "bait."
Trump said he would have to rig the competition, which would help with her career.
But nothing ever happened, and the actress stopped taking his calls. “It’s easy to move on from bad sex with a billionaire,” she said in a new interview.
“I had sex with that,” she said of seeing Trump's face on television.
Daniels thought she would feel amazing when Trump was indicted, but instead, she "was just numb" when she heard the news.
"It doesn’t feel like I thought it would. It just doesn’t feel like anything. It doesn’t feel like a victory," she said. “It was like having sex for hours and not having an orgasm. Like if I put on lingerie. I lit the candles. We put the restraints on the bed. We put down a tarp, fresh batteries, and everything. I shaved. I got a wax. And I didn’t come. That’s what this feels like.”
- Mary Trump Praises Stormy Daniels For 'Handling' Donald Trump Drama 'Very Intelligently': 'She's So Self-Aware'
- Stormy Daniels Brushes Off Former Lover Donald Trump Constantly Calling Her 'Horse Face': 'Hilarious'
- Stormy Daniels Would Support Melania Trump Dumping Donald: 'Call Me If You Need Me To Testify At Your Divorce Proceedings'
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Daniels admitted she wasn't thrilled when Trump was brought into court.
“At first I thought I would be really excited when that day finally came as I did not think it would, and then I really didn’t think it would. I thought he was going to get away with not being held accountable. When I found out it was coming, or potentially coming I thought I would feel excited or vindicated but it was kind of anticlimactic,” the actress told Piers Morgan in an interview that aired on TalkTV on Thursday, April 6.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Intelligencer interviewed Daniels.