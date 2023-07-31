Chris Christie Rejected Invitation to Work in Donald Trump's Administration as Former Prez Got 'Worse and Worse Over Time'

The former New Jersey governor was also asked why he was so supportive of Trump, 77, even though he was aware of his shady past.

"Look, it was clear to me at that point that the voters had spoken and that he was going to be the nominee. So my hope was to be able to work with him to help make him a better candidate and a better president, if he became president. I clearly didn't want Hillary Clinton to be president. In the aftermath of the ‘16 election, he got worse and worse over time. That's one of the reasons I never accepted a position in the administration, despite him offering me four different Cabinet level positions. And, you know, I don't make any excuses or any apologies for that period of time," Christie, 60, said in an interview.