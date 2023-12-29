Chris Christie Calls Nikki Haley 'Slick' After She Claimed He Is 'Obsessed' With Donald Trump
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie recently commented on Nikki Haley's criticisms of him being "obsessed" with Donald Trump on the campaign trail.
Haley, the former South Carolina governor and ex-U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, faced backlash during a town hall event in North Conway on Thursday, December 28.
The event, which took place on the heels of her controversial remarks about slavery and the Civil War, also saw her being questioned by a young boy about her decision to serve in Trump's administration.
- Nikki Haley 'Knows' Donald Trump Was 'the Cause of January 6,' Chris Christie Claims: 'She Won't Tell the Truth'
- Nikki Haley Slams Former Boss Donald Trump for Not Being the 'Right President Going Forward': 'Chaos Follows Him Everywhere'
- 'Poor Donald Trump': Chris Christie Mocks Former Prez for Wanting to Skip GOP Primary Debate
Christie accused Haley of being too soft on Trump, speculating that she was positioning herself for a future White House run.
The controversy at the town hall erupted when a 9-year-old boy compared Haley to former Secretary of State John Kerry, calling her a "flip-flopper" on the Trump issue.
The boy asked how she could change her opinion in just eight years and whether she would pardon Trump. The audience reacted with laughter as the child posed the questions.
In response, Haley stated that both anti-Trumpers and pro-Trumpers criticized her approach to the former president. She affirmed that she agreed with many of Trump's policies but did not believe he was the right leader for the country going forward.
Haley then turned her attention to Christie, accusing him of being obsessed with Trump and emphasizing that she was thinking bigger.
Haley's controversial remarks also included her stance on Trump's potential pardon. She stated that she would pardon Trump for any alleged offenses he had committed "in the interest of the country."
She argued that it was not in the best interest of the country to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail and continuing to divide the nation.
Christie appeared on CNN, where he said, "Look, it's pretty simple here. Donald Trump has been leading in the polls in this race by 20-25 points for months, and she won't talk about it."
"She says he was the right president at the right time. She says, for some reason, chaos and drama follow him wherever he goes. You know, that's like the arsonist going, 'For some reason, burning buildings follow me wherever I go,'" he continued. "This is a guy who divides this country, lies to us on a regular basis, and is under four different criminal indictments."
"She's willing to be his running mate, and until she's willing to say she isn't, that she isn't willing to do that, we must assume she is ... I think New Hampshire is seeing the slippery slick Nikki Haley who won't answer questions definitely."