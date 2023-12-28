Donald Trump 'Needs to Get Elected President to Pardon Himself' as He's 'Worried' He'll End Up in Jail, Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims
Though Donald Trump acts as if he's not bothered by all the legal drama surrounding him, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for the former president, claims it's all just an act.
Griffin, 34, spoke about her former boss just days after her went on a few unhinged rants on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
"It's kind of vintage Donald Trump," Griffin, who is now a co-host on The View, said during an interview with CNN. "He is known for these kinds of unhinged holiday rants and then he follows up with a clip of him on Home Alone II. Listen, it shows that Jack Smith lives in his head in a very big way. He is very concerned about the DOJ investigation into the events around January 6th. This is the driving force behind his political campaign."
She continued: "As much as his campaign advisers would want it to be the economy, jobs, foreign policy, he keeps going back to the fact that he honestly is worried that he will end up in jail. He needs to get elected president to pardon himself. So kind of his true colors are showing when he makes it all about Jack Smith and then puts a bow on it with the old 'rot in h---' at the end."
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old fumed against Smith and others for allegedly wanting to stop him from being president again.
“Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith,” he wrote.
“Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and ‘sick’ as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN H---. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!” the politician continued.
- Donald Trump Predicts 'Big and Glorious' 2024 Victory After Raging Against Joe Biden and His Administration in Bizarre Christmas Message
- Donald Trump Whines About 'Joe Biden's Misfits and Thugs' for 'Coming After Me' in Unhinged Christmas Eve Rant
- Donald Trump Yet Again Boldly Claims Joe Biden Will Go Down in History as the 'Most Corrupt and Incompetent' President of the United States
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump also then predicted he will be back in the White House next year.
“2024 will go down as the year of great and fully coordinated illegal election interference by Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in the history of the United States, the DOJ, FBI, A.G.’s, & D.A.’s [sic], throughout the country," he wrote.