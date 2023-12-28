Donald Trump 'Needs to Get Elected President to Pardon Himself' as He's 'Worried' He'll End Up in Jail, Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims

"It's kind of vintage Donald Trump," Griffin, who is now a co-host on The View, said during an interview with CNN. "He is known for these kinds of unhinged holiday rants and then he follows up with a clip of him on Home Alone II. Listen, it shows that Jack Smith lives in his head in a very big way. He is very concerned about the DOJ investigation into the events around January 6th. This is the driving force behind his political campaign."

She continued: "As much as his campaign advisers would want it to be the economy, jobs, foreign policy, he keeps going back to the fact that he honestly is worried that he will end up in jail. He needs to get elected president to pardon himself. So kind of his true colors are showing when he makes it all about Jack Smith and then puts a bow on it with the old 'rot in h---' at the end."