Nikki Haley Torn Apart After Refusing to Admit the Civil War Was About Slavery: 'Sickening'

The voter who had asked her the question reminded her that he was not the one running for president before expressing his disappointment in her strange comment.

"In the year 2023 it’s astonishing to me that you would answer that question without mentioning the word 'slavery,'" he replied.

Haley responded, "What do you want me to say about slavery?" to which the man said, "You’ve answered my question, thank you."

Not only is the topic of the legality of slavery in the United States what many typically associate with the historical event, but most historians agree slavery was the primary humanitarian and economic issue that led to the Civil War.