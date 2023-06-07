“Throughout the event, he’s wagging his finger at people,” Kelly pointed out. “Who talks like this? He’s like a bad coach or something like that, like he’s angry at them.”

Kelly claimed Christie "tried to trip up Mitt Romney" in the 2012 election because he wanted to come out on top.

“Here he is with Rudy Giuliani,” he added of the New Jersey native. “That’s in September of 2020. When did he have this big epiphany about Donald Trump? He tried to help to get him elected. Did he really? Or was he trying to sabotage him? Anyway, not happening, Chris. Sorry.”