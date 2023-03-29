Chris Christie Vows To Take Down Donald Trump In 2024 Election: It's 'Not Going To End Nicely' For Him

Christie was referring to a moment in his 2016 campaign when he challenged Rubio's lack of experience.

“And that means you gotta have the skill to do it. And that means you have to be fearless because he will come back and right at you,” Christie said of challenging Trump, 76, in the future. "So you need to think about who's got the skill to do that and who's got the guts to do that because it's not going to end nicely. No matter what, his end will not be calm and quiet."