Former Donald Trump Ally Chris Christie Mocks Ex President's Ability To Draw A Crowd At CPAC: 'That Room Was Half-Full'

Chris Christie didn't hold back when talking about Donald Trump's appearance at CPAC over the weekend.

While at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the former president, 76, spoke about the 2020 election, China, Russia, Ukraine and NATO, but he failed to tell the truth.

“Our enemies are lunatics and maniacs,” he stated. “They cannot steer me. They cannot shake me. And they will never ever control me. And they will never ever therefore control you. At the end of the day, anyone else will be intimidated, bought off, blackmailed, or ripped to shreds. I alone will never retreat.”