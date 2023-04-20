'Foot On His Throat': Trump Team Out To Crush DeSantis Before He Jumps Into 2024 Race
Though Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to announce he's officially running for president, Donald Trump is doing everything in his power to stop him from entering the race.
“They want to keep a foot on his throat,” a Republican Party strategist told The Washington Times. “They want to freeze DeSantis out of the race.”
Trump's team is thrown off by DeSantis and his loyal followers, which is why the former president, 76, has been publicly taking jabs at DeSantis on social media and in an advertisement.
“Trump is spending millions of dollars on a guy who’s not even in the race,” Erin Perrine, spokeswoman for the new DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, told the outlet. “What does that tell you? They see that the governor is strong. They know that the governor is good at building coalitions. Look at the votes that he got in ’22 in the midterm. He has changed the political landscape in Florida. Of course, the Trump team is going to be scared of that. That’s why they are obsessed with a guy who’s not even a candidate at this point. They are obsessed with him.”
Earlier this week, Trump couldn't help but make fun of DeSantis, who is currently in a battle over the development rights for the area surrounding Disney World.
“DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney. His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face,” the former reality star wrote on Truth Social.
The businessman then predicted that “Disney’s next move will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the Governor. In fact, they could even announce a slow withdrawal or sale of certain properties, or the whole thing. Watch! That would be a killer.”
Prior to that, Trump, who used to be friends with the politician, insisted that DeSantis cannot take over the White House one day.
“Ron DeSantis is a young man who is not doing well against me in the polls, to put it mildly,” he wrote. “I believe that if he decides to run for President, which will only hurt and somewhat divide the Republican Party, he will lose the cherished and massive MAGA vote, and never be able to successfully run for office again.”
“If he remains Governor, which is what Florida voters assumed, it would be a whole different story….JUST SAYIN’ – But who knows?” he added.