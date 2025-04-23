Chris Cuomo Attacks Former Co-Worker Don Lemon for Not Defending Him at CNN: 'You're Ride or Die, or You're Not'

Despite previously praising their on and off camera "bromance," Cuomo now claims their handovers were their former boss Jeff Zucker’s idea, adding that the network head was allegedly worried about how Lemon would open his show all the time.

During the podcast, Cuomo recalled Zucker telling him, "You’ve gotta stay over on his show to help mitigate whatever’s going to come out of his mouth."

Several insiders have come forward since to call out the former CNN host, with one calling his take on events "absurd."

"Everyone knows that the toss was the brainchild of Jeff Zucker. The rest of this is absurd and a naked play for attention by Chris Cuomo," the source said.

Another person claimed, "If Chris’ lips are moving, he’s lying."