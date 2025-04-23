or
Chris Cuomo Attacks Former Co-Worker Don Lemon for Not Defending Him at CNN: 'You're Ride or Die, or You're Not'

Composite photo of Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon
Source: MEGA

Chris Cuomo called out Don Lemon for his lack of 'loyalty.'

By:

April 23 2025, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo called Lemon’s alleged lack of loyalty and said he didn't see the point in reuniting with Don Lemon or doing a podcast with his former co-worker.

During a recent episode of Patrick Bell-David’s "Home Team" podcast, when asked whether he’d team up with Lemon again, Cuomo replied, "Why would I do it?"

chris cuomo attacks don lemon not defending him cnn ride or die
Source: MEGA

The two former primetime hosts previously had their own podcast called 'The Handoff.'

"You think he’s going to apologize to me? I am a loyalty guy… that’s the end of the analysis for me… You’re ride or die, or you’re not," Cuomo told Bell-David.

The two former primetime hosts previously had their own podcast called "The Handoff," which referred to how their shows were after one another on CNN.

During their chats, they would talk about how they transitioned to their respective shows: Cuomo Prime Time and Don Lemon Tonight.

Source: YouTube
Despite previously praising their on and off camera "bromance," Cuomo now claims their handovers were their former boss Jeff Zucker’s idea, adding that the network head was allegedly worried about how Lemon would open his show all the time.

During the podcast, Cuomo recalled Zucker telling him, "You’ve gotta stay over on his show to help mitigate whatever’s going to come out of his mouth."

Several insiders have come forward since to call out the former CNN host, with one calling his take on events "absurd."

"Everyone knows that the toss was the brainchild of Jeff Zucker. The rest of this is absurd and a naked play for attention by Chris Cuomo," the source said.

Another person claimed, "If Chris’ lips are moving, he’s lying."

Chris Cuomo

chris cuomo attacks don lemon not defending him cnn ride or die
Source: MEGA

Chris Cuomo appeared on Patrick Bell-David’s 'Home Team' podcast.

Cuomo and Lemon’s mutual relationship reportedly came to an end in 2021 when the New York native news anchor found himself defending his brother, Andrew Cuomo, in the midst of a massive sexual harassment scandal, and was subsequently terminated from the network for using his platform to help the defense.

He claimed Don didn’t have his back during the debacle, and sees no point in doing a podcast with him.

“Why would I do it? You think he’s going to apologize to me? Do it to me, man to man,” he explained.

chris cuomo attacks don lemon not defending him cnn ride or die
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon started his own show after being fired from CNN.

As OK! previously reported, Don opened up about one harrowing experience during his 17 years at CNN in a recent interview.

"I have been harassed by women and men in the workplace. And some things are not even…it’s ridiculous," the former CNN host told Bill Maher on the "Club Random" podcast.

Don admitted that while some workplace incidents are serious, not everything is “Harvey Weinstein-level.”

The news anchor then shared a shocking story about a "young lady" coworker who once "tweaked" his nipples in the cafeteria before joking, "'Oh, it’s cold in here!'"

"I said, ‘OK, you realize if I did that they’d be walking me out the door right now?’" he recalled.

Instead of reporting it, Don let it slide, saying, "I didn’t care to go to HR. I didn’t say anything because I was just like, ‘It’s a double standard, it’s fine.’"

