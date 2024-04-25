Donald Trump Will 'Go to Whatever Ends Necessary' to Avoid Prison Time, Ex-Aide Claims: 'He Takes Out Everybody Who Is Loyal to Him'
A former White House aide gave a stern warning about Donald Trump during the Wednesday, April 24, installment of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.
Cassidy Hutchinson — who worked for ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Trump administration — told Collins she believed the controversial politician would be "willing to go to whatever ends necessary" to escape a potential prison sentence as his legal woes continue to snowball.
"If we look at how Mr. Trump has conducted himself, through his business career, and also his political career, I almost relate it to just bodies around him," she explained. "That he takes out everybody who is loyal to him, because it’s all about his personal gain, and what he can gain from those people."
She also claimed the 77-year-old got the country into the "position that it is today" because he is "inherently about himself."
"He did not want to give up the presidency. And he’s now running again. He’s been indicted in multiple jurisdictions," Hutchinson continued. "Donald Trump does not show respect for our democratic institutions. In fact, I would argue he shows the exact opposite. He shows contempt for our institutions."
She also noted that when people "sign up to go into public service," there are many who are there to try to "do the right thing," but others go into it with "their eyes wide open" and believe they owe their loyalty to Trump.
She also brought up the Supreme Court hearing set for Thursday, April 25, to argue whether U.S. presidents should have full immunity.
"It’s really important to stress that the American people were not given the truth about Donald Trump in 2016, and he won," Hutchinson added. "He almost won in 2020. And he very well could win again, if the American people do not, are not made aware of who he actually is."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first current or former POTUS to ever be criminally charged. He is facing a total of 91 felony counts across four indictments.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges and has repeatedly insisted the legal cases against him are nothing more than an attempt by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere with his campaign for the 2024 election.
Meanwhile, the embattled ex-prez has continued to lobby for full immunity, claiming that without it, the presidency "will lose its power and prestige, and under some Leaders, have no power at all."
"The Presidency will be consumed by the other Branches of Government," he penned via Truth Social on Thursday.
In a follow-up post, he wrote, "WITHOUT PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY, IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR A PRESIDENT TO PROPERLY FUNCTION, PUTTING THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IN GREAT AND EVERLASTING DANGER!"